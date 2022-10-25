19-year-old pregnant woman shot in the leg in Washington Heights

Pregnant woman shot in the leg in Washington Heights 01:53

NEW YORK -- A pregnant woman was shot in Washington Heights on Monday night.

Thankfully, the victim is expected to be okay, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

The 19-year-old was shot in the leg and her injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Police had the crime scene taped off and were trying to track down the gunman.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. in front of a Wendy's at Broadway and 165th Street in Washington Heights. The woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

Police said the shooter was in another vehicle and five male suspects quickly fled the scene.

It's unclear if the victim was the intended target or an innocent bystander

Bauman did see a car inside the crime scene area with a bullet hole in its back bumper.

She spoke to one witness who heard four shots and rushed over. He then saw the bleeding victim on the sidewalk. He said her mother ran over and a witness acted as a translator between the victim's mother and police.

"I heard her tell the paramedics and the mom said it also that she was pregnant," witness Ozzy Orengo said. "She was crying, but she was awake. They helped her into the ambulance and she was visibly upset."

Police have not made any arrests.

The latest NYPD data shows overall crime citywide is up 30 percent compared to this time last year. Shooting incident citywide are down 13 percent compared to last year.