Trail Ridge Road closes to through travel for the season

ESTES PARK, Colo. – On Monday, Oct. 24, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed for the season to through travel.

Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open, according to park officials.

Trail Ridge Road is not designed to be an all-season road, with 11 miles above 11,500 feet, few guard rails and no shoulders. Winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Closure points on the road may fluctuate this fall, however the road is closed to through travel for the season.

Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting. This year, Trail Ridge Road opened on May 27.

Old Fall River Road closed for the season to vehicles on Oct. 3. Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails. On Dec. 1, both of these roads will revert to "winter trail status," which means that bicycles and leashed pets are no longer permitted beyond the closed gates, but pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers are.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.