Georges Niang discusses bench success in Sixers' win over Pacers

 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers finally came away with a win in the 2022-23 season, a 120-106 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers after an 0-3 start. They did so with ball movement and pace, but they also received a huge lift from their bench.

Led by Georges Niang and his 13 points, the bench unit poured in 36 points. Philadelphia got 11 points from De’Anthony Melton, six points from Danuel House Jr., and five from Montrezl Harell. It was an effort the Sixers really needed considering the bench struggled in the first three games of the season.

“We were flying around out there,” said Niang. “I think the bench unit most nights is you want to come in and bring energy and kind of impact the game and that’s what we were able to do. I remember getting in there and we kind of got to a couple of loose balls, closed out some defensive possessions to get out and run, and when you make shots, the game’s a lot easier. I think that’s what we did coming off the bench.”

Niang was the big points producer: He knocked down three 3s to get Philadelphia’s bench unit on the right foot. However, the production out of Melton, House Jr. and Harrell is huge.

“It’s a process,” Niang added. “We’re still trying to figure each other out and what spots guys like to be in and the spacing that we need to get to be the most effective that we can be. It’s gonna be a process, but I think today was a step in the right direction and when you’re making shots, life is a lot better.”

Niang and the bench will take their act on the road. The Sixers take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to begin a 4-game trip.

