Lubbock, TX

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday

Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?

Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
