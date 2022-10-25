Read full article on original website
Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 injured following stabbing at car dealership in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Fresno dealership and stabbed a man. The Fresno Police Department responded to Lithia Ford Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was suffering from two stabbing wounds to his lower back. He was...
Hanford Sentinel
Man arrested by Hanford Police twice in one week
Caleb Bott, 24, has been arrested twice between Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24, according to Hanford Police. Bott was arrested Saturday on three charges including unlawful sexual intercourse and arranging to have sex with a minor. Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that evening with the Hanford Police continuing their investigation.
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
DOJ: Scooter-riding felon sentenced for having gun in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a […]
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
Visalia police arrest man after drive-by shooting outside sports bar
Visalia police have arrested a man who fired his weapon at a victim outside a sports bar while in his car around midnight Monday morning.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
67-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, police say
Police are investigating if street racing contributed to a crash in Merced that killed a woman.
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
KMPH.com
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
KMPH.com
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
Hanford Sentinel
Two arrested in Hanford after high speed chase, semi-automatic rifle recovered
A late-night chase resulted in the arrest of two in Hanford Friday night. At 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, a Kings County Sheriff's deputy was on a traffic stop near Jackson and 14th avenues in rural Kings County when he reportedly heard numerous gun shots in the area of Jersey and 16th avenues.
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run released from custody as family mourns
The family of a hit-and-run victim in Visalia is pledging to keep her memory alive while the woman accused of killing her was released from custody Monday.
Visalia shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized
People living in one Visalia neighborhood are sharing the terrifying moments gunfire erupted on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring another.
