FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO