Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
RadarOnline

Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name

Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Fox Business

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Retail giant Adidas said Tuesday that it terminated its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following his recent remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Vibe

Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership

Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
Footwear News

Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff

In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
The Independent

Kanye West returns to Instagram after ban despite nearly a dozen brands dropping him over antisemitism

Kanye West returned to Instagram after a ban from the platform and a flurry of brands breaking partnerships with the rapper over the antisemitic remarks he posted earlier this month.Late Wednesday night, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, posted again on his Instagram. He’d been blocked from doing so for weeks since the social media platform and Twitter locked him out of his accounts for sharing separate antisemitic posts that broke with each company’s terms of service.In an Instagram story and accompanying post shared on 26 October, West seemed to address the recent fallout with Adidas and...
Front Office Sports

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...

