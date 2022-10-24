Read full article on original website
Grubbrr acquires live-event ordering app Noble for $5M
Grubbrr, a maker of kiosk ordering software, is acquiring Noble, an ordering app for live events, in a deal valued at $5 million. The deal extends Grubbrr’s reach in the sports and entertainment business and will allow Noble to improve its software, the companies said. Noble is a consumer-facing...
With new loyalty system, Thanx wants to bring restaurants into new era of rewards
Most restaurant loyalty programs don’t change that often. For one thing, doing so can be a lot of work. Dunkin’s recent rewards overhaul, for instance, took three years to develop. Loyalty provider Thanx wants to change that with its new loyalty engine, unveiled Tuesday. The software allows restaurants...
Lower-income guests are dining at Chipotle less often
Lower income consumers are cutting back on their visits to Chipotle Mexican Grill amid inflationary pressures, but most of the fast-casual chain’s customers are higher-income and those diners are eating more bowls and burritos. That resulted in a strong third quarter for the Newport Beach, Calif.-based chain, which reported...
Mobile apps: Changing the ways restaurants do business
Now more than ever, people all over the world are using apps on their smartphones, tablets, and PCs, both at home and at work. With targeted information, the use of an app in running a restaurant can optimize access, increase efficiency and streamline many of the daily tasks it takes to maintain a successful operation.
Former Focus Brands exec Kat Cole joins Nextbite as advisor
Kat Cole, the former president and COO of Focus Brands, is joining virtual brand company Nextbite as an advisor. Cole, who became one of the industry's most prominent executives while at Focus, is currently president and COO of direct-to-consumer nutrition company Athletic Greens. She comes to Nextbite as it looks to continue growing, and will lend her expertise in running consumer brands and scaling companies.
Brinker’s revamped C-suite is latest sign of change at Chili's
Chili’s and Maggiano’s owner Brinker International has reworked its C-suite in recent days, naming a new chief people officer and returning Head of Innovation Wade Allen to his former post as chief digital officer. The restructuring, the company said, reflects a new strategy under CEO Kevin Hochman, who...
TikTok is having a big influence on where millennials eat
You might have heard that TikTok is replacing Google as the search engine of choice for Gen Zers. For millennials, the video app might be the new Yelp. Users between the ages of 26 and 41 are apparently quick to act on cravings piqued while browsing the app. More than half (53%) said they ordered from a restaurant after seeing a video about it on TikTok, according to a survey of more than 1,100 users by marketing agency MGH.
