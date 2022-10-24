You might have heard that TikTok is replacing Google as the search engine of choice for Gen Zers. For millennials, the video app might be the new Yelp. Users between the ages of 26 and 41 are apparently quick to act on cravings piqued while browsing the app. More than half (53%) said they ordered from a restaurant after seeing a video about it on TikTok, according to a survey of more than 1,100 users by marketing agency MGH.

