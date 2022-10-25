ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Clown Dance Masquerade competition next week at MSUB

BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, the day after Halloween, MSUB will play host to the Second Annual Clown Dance Masquerade competition. Clown dance have long been part of Native culture to not only make people laugh but to provide healing as well. They are meant to bring the community...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Scarity Haunted House raises money for charity

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Scarity Haunted House is opening its doors this week for people to enjoy the spirit of Halloween while also giving them the opportunity to give back to the community. Starting from fifty attendees in 2018, to more than 3,000 people in 2021, Scarity Haunted House has...
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman

A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, MT- Streetlights on Gable Road have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who referenced Northwestern...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings gift cards offer resource to shop locally

BILLINGS, Mont. - Downtown Billings Alliance created a gift card program in November of 2020 for locally owned businesses in Billings as a resource to help attract more customers. "It brings people in that might not have otherwise stopped by and that's a super positive impact," said Alan Lamb, a...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show

A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction downtown, and will offer new services starting in 2023 upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women, but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
BIG SKY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT

