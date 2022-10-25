Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Clown Dance Masquerade competition next week at MSUB
BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, the day after Halloween, MSUB will play host to the Second Annual Clown Dance Masquerade competition. Clown dance have long been part of Native culture to not only make people laugh but to provide healing as well. They are meant to bring the community...
A Popular Montana Nonprofit Celebrates With Huge Milestone.
Montana certainly has its share of folks that spend their days helping other Montanans with whatever struggles they might be facing. From helping the hungry and homeless to those dealing with physical or mental illness, these kind-hearted souls make a difference in thousands of Montanans' lives every year. One of...
KULR8
Scarity Haunted House raises money for charity
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Scarity Haunted House is opening its doors this week for people to enjoy the spirit of Halloween while also giving them the opportunity to give back to the community. Starting from fifty attendees in 2018, to more than 3,000 people in 2021, Scarity Haunted House has...
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman
A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
KULR8
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, MT- Streetlights on Gable Road have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who referenced Northwestern...
KULR8
Billings gift cards offer resource to shop locally
BILLINGS, Mont. - Downtown Billings Alliance created a gift card program in November of 2020 for locally owned businesses in Billings as a resource to help attract more customers. "It brings people in that might not have otherwise stopped by and that's a super positive impact," said Alan Lamb, a...
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show
A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction downtown, and will offer new services starting in 2023 upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women, but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Best Private High School in Montana
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
Grizzly bears spotted at Gardiner schools
The thought of encountering a Grizzly bear while hunting or hiking is a scary enough thought—but it’s not often one shows up at an elementary school, bus stop, or runs across a football field.
As snow storms near, Billings gear shop and National Weather Service offer tips
While Billings is still waiting on our major snowstorms, these experts say it is important to be prepared now. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Comments / 0