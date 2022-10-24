Read full article on original website
Middle school students explore big questions through Peanuts roles
Dingman-Delaware Middle School is preparing to present a new theater production. Under the direction of Laura Curchoe, students will performing “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Dingman-Delaware Middle School Auditorium, 1365 Route 739, Dingmans Ferry, PA.
Community Health Centers offer health insurance enrollment assistance
Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers’ (WMCHC) Outreach and Enrollment staff encourage anyone needing assistance obtaining or changing health insurance through state-based Pennie.com to give them a call. Long-time Exchange Assister Rebecca Mead along with newly hired Kyle Davis are currently accepting appointments in anticipation of the November 1st start of open enrollment.
Robert Carl Meyer
Mr. Robert Carl Meyer, of Matamoras, PA, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 90. He was born February 14, 1932 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late Karl Meyer and the late Kathryn J. Shay Meyer. Robert married Joan Pearl Stewart on...
William “Bill” Siemers
William “Bill” Siemers, of Milford, PA, and formerly of Port Jervis, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, after a short illness. He was 76. He was born May 31, 1946 in Akron, IA the son of the late William H. Siemers and the late Iva Fickbohm Siemers.
Delaware Highlands Conservancy photo contest winners come to Milford
Over the summer, the Delaware Highlands Conservancy held its fifth annual juried photo contest, Confluence: Land, Water, Wildlife. The contest invites local photographers to capture striking nature photos from the Upper Delaware River region in five categories: landscape, wildlife, macro, water, and the Van Scott Nature Reserve, plus a youth category for photographers under age 18.
Donny James “Jim” Snyder
Donny James “Jim” Snyder, 68, of Milford, PA, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2022, at home. He was the Roadmaster for Dingman Township, PA for 33 years and was a committee member of the NWTF (National Wild Turkey Federation). He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He...
