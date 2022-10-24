ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clayton News Daily

Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant

ATLANTA — Georgia political and business leaders joined with their Korean counterparts Tuesday to break ground on the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Hyundai Motor Group is about to begin construction on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County expected...
GEORGIA STATE

