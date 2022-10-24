Read full article on original website
Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant
ATLANTA — Georgia political and business leaders joined with their Korean counterparts Tuesday to break ground on the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Hyundai Motor Group is about to begin construction on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County expected...
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when...
