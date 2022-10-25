ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Current

‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves through political redistricting may come head […] The post ‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements.  Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans

Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
KEYT

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers’ power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to give their legislators greater power over how state government operates. They will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations imposed by state agencies. It would cover agencies under control of the governor but others as well. If lawmakers don’t like a regulation now, they can complain and hope the agency backs off, or they can pass a bill that the governor can veto. The measure would allow lawmakers to overturn a regulation with a simple majority vote in both chambers. Critics see it as a power grab.
KANSAS STATE
Nevada Current

To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County, which was recently forced by the Nevada Supreme Court to amend parts of its plans for hand-counting ballots, assured the secretary of state’s office in a letter Monday that to comply with the ruling it won’t livestream the counting or otherwise prematurely release election results. The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously ruled Oct. 21 […] The post To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Most Haunted Places In Nevada: Silver State’s Dark History

Hidden behind the glittering Las Vegas lights lies a dark secret of murder, mystery and ghosts. Best known for being the “playground for adults,” Las Vegas history is a unique one that stems from the stories and activities of organized crime. Perfectly representing the “wild west,” interesting stories and tales clouds Las Vegas’ murky history.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
KEYT

Maine begins removing those naughty license plates

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
MAINE STATE
The Nevada Independent

How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’

In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy