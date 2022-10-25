Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody

Photo: Getty Images

MONROVIA (CNS) - A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody.

The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm response. KTLA5 reported the Monrovia Police Department took a suspect into custody in connection with the fire.

The public was advised to avoid the area of Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.