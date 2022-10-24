Read full article on original website
Marg Helgenberger talks loss, wedding joy and Catherine Willows' 'CSI: Vegas' murder drama
Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Willows is back to the gruesome science of crime solving. After 13 seasons and two Emmy nominations portraying the tough-talking criminologist on CBS' "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," Helgenberger stepped down from the full-time role in 2013. The series ended its run two years later. Now, Helgenberger, 63,...
Jesse Williams Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its growing roster of A-list stars. Jesse Williams is set to join season 3, ET has confirmed. The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear in a recurring role as what Hulu has described as "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case."
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Introduces Kevin Bacon as the Ultimate Christmas Present
What do you get a Star-Lord for Christmas? Kevin Bacon, of course!. Marvel and director James Gunn shared the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialon Tuesday, giving fans a peek at the fun and festive adventure -- which was shot as the beloved MCU team was filming the upcoming third installment in their own franchise.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3
The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show. The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
Michael J. Fox Shares His Idea for 'Back to the Future' Remake and Talks Christopher Lloyd Reunion (Exclusive)
In a time when reboots and remakes are all the rage, Michael J. Fox says he could definitely see new life for the Back to the Future franchise -- and he's even got a pitch!. "I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty," Fox told ET's Brooke Anderson during a recent sit-down.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66
Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'
The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married
Grocery Store Joe is a Bachelor no more! On Thursday, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt took to Instagram to announce that they've tied the knot. The pair got married in what appears to be a courthouse ceremony. They kept things casual for the nuptials, with Pitt sporting leather pants and a sweater and her new husband wearing black pants and a blue pullover.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Accuses Homer Laffoon of Treating Brother Atlas in a 'Hostile Manner'
James Tupper is accusing Homer Laffoon of mistreating Atlas Tupper. Days after Anne Heche's eldest son asked the court to "expand his authority" over his late mom's estate, James fired back in court docs, which were obtained by ET. Anne, who died in August after a fiery car crash, shared...
'Fantasy Football': Marsai Martin Can Control the NFL in New Comedy -- Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)
Marsai Martin is taking the field in her new film, Fantasy Football -- but not in the way you might expect!. TheBlack-ishactress stars as Callie, the daughter of an NFL running back, in the upcoming Paramount+ comedy -- and only ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer!. "I've...
