RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
WUSA

Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe org for $20M

BANGKOK, Thailand — A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.
The Independent

As ‘tax the rich’ climate protests hit New York’s liberal East Side, locals have mixed reactions

This week, climate protesters are targeting spots along New York City’s glitzy Park Avenue to protest what they say is the role of the ultra-wealthy in the climate crisis.On Thursday, the protests — led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and the New York chapters of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion — demonstrated outside the Upper East Side home of Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment firm Blackstone.The protest involved an elaborate replica of an oil well and a zombie-themed mock meal with a banner that read “If we tax the rich, maybe we won’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

