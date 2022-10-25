Read full article on original website
Bobcat Breakdown: Ice Hockey Early Season Success, Women’s Soccer First Loss in MAAC
In the seventh episode of Bobcat Breakdown, Associate Producer Michael Hanley hosts alongside men’s ice hockey beat reporters Matt Mugno and Aiden Barrett broke down men’s and women’s ice hockey and then switch over to soccer and volleyball. At the beginning of the show, Matt gives his...
Conference title, packed scoring punch: Bridgewater-Raynham girls soccer amped for tourney
FALL RIVER — Looking ahead to a fast-approaching roadtrip to the state tournament, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls soccer team needed to prepare itself. Such a roadtrip is not intended as vacation, rather the destination is a loaded pool Division 1 teams. So, dating back to a 5-0 road win over Barnstable on Sept. 30, the Trojans have packed their suitcases with an unbeaten run of eight consecutive games, a canteen of surging defensive intensity and a mounting heap of Lily Ford goals.
Brady scores two, leads Middle Township past Absegami - Field hockey recap
Allie Brady scored two goals to help lead Middle Township to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in Middle Township. Maddy Scarpa and Hannah Cappelletti also scored for Middle Township (10-7-2). Hannah Hagan was forced into three saves to earn the shutout. Absegami dropped to 2-9-4 as a result of the...
Field hockey playoffs: Port Byron/Union Springs returning to Class D championship
The Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey team is returning to the Section III Class D championship after shutting out Weedsport, 6-0, on Monday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Girls volleyball: Princeton goes on perfect run for BCSL title
The Little Tigers did it. Soaring to a perfect 3-0 record in the BCSL Tournament, Princeton did not surrender a set to corral the conference trophy on Thursday over Notre Dame. Naomi Lygas led the way for Princeton with 10 kills and four digs, marking her seventh match of the...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Ellis Tech earns boys and girls soccer wins: Monday's top high school sports performances
The Ellis Tech boys and girls soccer teams rolled to victories, while the Norwich Tech girls volleyball team outlasted New London in a five-set marathon. Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two goals and dished out one assist to lift the Golden Eagles (8-5-2) to a 3-1 non-league victory over Tourtellotte.
