The Enterprise

Conference title, packed scoring punch: Bridgewater-Raynham girls soccer amped for tourney

FALL RIVER — Looking ahead to a fast-approaching roadtrip to the state tournament, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls soccer team needed to prepare itself. Such a roadtrip is not intended as vacation, rather the destination is a loaded pool Division 1 teams. So, dating back to a 5-0 road win over Barnstable on Sept. 30, the Trojans have packed their suitcases with an unbeaten run of eight consecutive games, a canteen of surging defensive intensity and a mounting heap of Lily Ford goals.
RAYNHAM, MA
NJ.com

West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
ROCKAWAY, NJ

