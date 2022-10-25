FALL RIVER — Looking ahead to a fast-approaching roadtrip to the state tournament, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls soccer team needed to prepare itself. Such a roadtrip is not intended as vacation, rather the destination is a loaded pool Division 1 teams. So, dating back to a 5-0 road win over Barnstable on Sept. 30, the Trojans have packed their suitcases with an unbeaten run of eight consecutive games, a canteen of surging defensive intensity and a mounting heap of Lily Ford goals.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO