Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Perry cross country finishes season at Glenwood
GLENWOOD, IA — Perry raced at a 3A cross country state qualifier Oct. 19, with neither team having an individual advance despite fine performances. ADM won the girls title with 49 points, with Perry crossing 10th of 11 at 285. Geneva Timmerman of ADM was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
KCCI.com
Winterset’s Ben Franklin store to close when owners retire
WINTERSET, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Winterset is closing after 83 years. The store is one of the last Ben Franklin's in Iowa. It opened in 1939, when most of the merchandise went for a nickel or a dime. Since its opening it has only had two...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
theperrynews.com
CNA pinning ceremonies honor 18 Perry DMACC grads
Pinning ceremonies were held Thursday, Oct. 20 for 18 students who have successfully completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy. The morning ceremonies took place in the Towncraft Gallery, which was filled with supporters, family members and area high school counselors of...
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart Blocking Road: Traffic being Re-Routed
(Stuart) A crash near the 92-mile marker on westbound Interstate 80 near Stuart continues to block the roadway, causing travel delays. According to 511ia.org, expect a 23-minute delay; traffic continues to be re-routed at the Stuart exit westbound. No other details are available.
cbs2iowa.com
Select Hy-Vee stores now offering over-the-counter hearing aids
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced over-the-counter hearing aids are now available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary. In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with...
New Jethro’s coming to downtown Des Moines, original location to stay closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Drake neighborhood restaurant is planning to pull up its roots and move. The original Jethro’s BBQ on Forest Avenue has been closed for months with owner Bruce Gerleman saying he planned to renovate and re-open. But now, the decision has been made to move to a new location near […]
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 26
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of First Avenue. The parties were gone when officers arrived. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. The incident...
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
Health officials: Fall booster campaign not going as planned
DES MOINES, Iowa — The bivalent COVID-19 booster hasn't been available for long, but Dr. Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne shared the fall booster campaign is not going as well as the infectious disease world would like. "Boosters have been available for almost two months now, and the uptake has...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Comments / 0