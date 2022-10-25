Read full article on original website
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide
Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando. On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved....
Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park. Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26. Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the...
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Foreign bands find common ground at Will’s Pub music festival
Regardless of your thoughts on the music itself, it’s undeniable that punk rock is a scene made up of inventive, resourceful people — masters of DIY. It’s not all that surprising, then, that someone like Craig Mazer, the man behind local production organization Punching Babies, would notice how many foreign bands travel to Florida for Gainesville’s “The Fest” and seize the opportunity.
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022
So many marvelous additions have come to Orlando in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for the rest of 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
37-story tower approved for downtown
Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard. The Melbourne Airport Authority approved the $8.9 million sale of 55 acres of land for the project, which is space...
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
‘Under-i’ project altered to be mostly parking
The design of the “Under-i” project has been reconfigured from a park to primarily parking. According to an evolving concept plan by the city of Orlando, the Under-i project, now referred to as The Bridge District, will be home to 507 parking spaces, including 70 reserved for ride-sharing services. Surrounding the parking lots will be narrow public areas that could include art sculptures and light displays, but the original plans — which hinted at basketball courts, skate parks and soccer fields — are no more.
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
