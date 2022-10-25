ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Foreign bands find common ground at Will’s Pub music festival

Regardless of your thoughts on the music itself, it’s undeniable that punk rock is a scene made up of inventive, resourceful people — masters of DIY. It’s not all that surprising, then, that someone like Craig Mazer, the man behind local production organization Punching Babies, would notice how many foreign bands travel to Florida for Gainesville’s “The Fest” and seize the opportunity.
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022

So many marvelous additions have come to Orlando in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for the rest of 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival

The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
37-story tower approved for downtown

Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
‘Under-i’ project altered to be mostly parking

The design of the “Under-i” project has been reconfigured from a park to primarily parking. According to an evolving concept plan by the city of Orlando, the Under-i project, now referred to as The Bridge District, will be home to 507 parking spaces, including 70 reserved for ride-sharing services. Surrounding the parking lots will be narrow public areas that could include art sculptures and light displays, but the original plans — which hinted at basketball courts, skate parks and soccer fields — are no more.
