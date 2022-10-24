ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenavoice.com

Mr. Paca's Garden Storytime: Veterans in Our Neighborhood

Join us on select Tuesday mornings for storytime and fun activities in the William Paca Garden, a secret treasure in the Historic District of Annapolis. Each program is designed for little ones (3-7 years) with a book reading, song, craft/art project, and free time in the garden. This Week's Book:...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Decorative Arts Tour at the William Paca House

Historic Annapolis is proud to possess a fine decorative arts collection. A traditional guided tour of the William Paca House offers peeks at some of these objects, but do you want to know more? Then this tour is for you! Join HA’s Curator of Collections, Robin Gower, for a special after-hours, curator-led tour of the William Paca House that offers a keen focus on the details of our special collections.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Designer Bag/Pick Your Prize Bingo

B-I-N-G-O, and BINGO is the game-o! Grab your ticket for Designer Bag - Pick Your Prize BINGO on Friday, November 4, at the Severna Park Elks Lodge. Games, raffles, door prizes and bake sale begin at 6:30pm, all in support of Magothy Cooperative Preschool. For tickets and more information, call 410-279-0339.

Comments / 0

Community Policy