Historic Annapolis is proud to possess a fine decorative arts collection. A traditional guided tour of the William Paca House offers peeks at some of these objects, but do you want to know more? Then this tour is for you! Join HA’s Curator of Collections, Robin Gower, for a special after-hours, curator-led tour of the William Paca House that offers a keen focus on the details of our special collections.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO