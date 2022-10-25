Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight
Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
Evan Mobley's season-high 22 points power Cleveland Cavaliers over winless Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
How Dillon Brooks' return helped the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and more
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 3-1 start and one of the NBA's best records. Dillon Brooks made his return and scored four points against the Brooklyn Nets, but his defense against Kevin Durant helped lead the Grizzlies to a win. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane set a Grizzlies...
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, odds: Relieved Pels host Mavs
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they were relieved Monday to find that neither injury is serious. It remained unclear whether Brandon Ingram (head) or Zion Williamson (bruised hip) will be available Tuesday night when the Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks.
Brandon Ingram out, two Pelicans questionable to play in Mavericks game Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (2-1) Sunday loss vs Utah. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Javale Magee. Season Series. Oct. 25: vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7: at Dallas, 7 p.m. Feb. 2: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
