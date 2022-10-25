ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy