Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Kamala Harris Says Clarence Thomas Said 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
The vice president urged people to "speak" with their vote as she called the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade a "travesty of justice."
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
