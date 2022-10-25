Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody
Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused …. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said. Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas …
8newsnow.com
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control …. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other...
8newsnow.com
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M
As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
8newsnow.com
Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas valley homeless encampment, no arrests
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died. Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas …. Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue
Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
8newsnow.com
The future of the Moulin Rouge site
New phase for downtown Las Vegas neighborhood 4 years …. It's been almost 3 years since that deadly fire at the alpine motel in downtown Las Vegas. Six people died and more than a dozen were injured at the property located on 9th street near Stewart. Christian Cazares tells us about a new chapter coming for the downtown neighborhood and its residents.
8newsnow.com
Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with 2 kids in North Las Vegas
A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police. Police: Suspect in custody after stealing van with …. A suspect is in custody after they stole a van with two young kids inside, according to North Las Vegas police.
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 25
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium …. Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into …. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into custody. Metro Lt. David Valenta gives details on...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty. Jacob Sauls, 26, was indicted on 11 felony counts after he allegedly went on a crime spree in August, according to police. The charges include:
8newsnow.com
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris...
8newsnow.com
Henderson DMV reports internet is working
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles is back online and fully functioning after an internet outage ended, according to a post on DMV’s twitter account around 10:35 a.m. “Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions today,”...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car …. A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and child neglect.
8newsnow.com
Regent candidate Stephanie Goodman talks free speech, business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stephanie Goodman is running for university regent in district 13. The UNLV graduate and mother says she was born and raised in the area.
8newsnow.com
Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
8newsnow.com
Tickets for Formula One race in Las Vegas go on sale starting next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first round of ticket sales for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starts Tuesday, Formula One racing said. Phase 1 of ticket sales begins with a pre-sale for American Express Club cardholders at 10 a.m. and runs to Thursday, Nov. 3, according to f1lasvegaspg.com. Tickets...
8newsnow.com
Intermountain Healthcare teams up with SafeNest to stop domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger and Intermountain Healthcare’s Kerry Palakanis talk about the efforts they are making to put an end to the epidemic of domestic violence. Coaching Boys Into Men. Intermountain has been providing support for the “Coaching Boys Into Men” and “Athletes...
8newsnow.com
Carrie Cox, candidate for Henderson city council, talks law enforcement, education
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carrie Cox is a candidate for Henderson city council and is a kindergarten teacher who says she is a strong backer of first responders. The non-partisan race comes to a head in the November election.
