Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused …. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said. Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control …. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue

Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The future of the Moulin Rouge site

New phase for downtown Las Vegas neighborhood 4 years …. It's been almost 3 years since that deadly fire at the alpine motel in downtown Las Vegas. Six people died and more than a dozen were injured at the property located on 9th street near Stewart. Christian Cazares tells us about a new chapter coming for the downtown neighborhood and its residents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium …. Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into …. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into custody. Metro Lt. David Valenta gives details on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson DMV reports internet is working

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles is back online and fully functioning after an internet outage ended, according to a post on DMV’s twitter account around 10:35 a.m. “Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions today,”...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car …. A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and child neglect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Intermountain Healthcare teams up with SafeNest to stop domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger and Intermountain Healthcare’s Kerry Palakanis talk about the efforts they are making to put an end to the epidemic of domestic violence. Coaching Boys Into Men. Intermountain has been providing support for the “Coaching Boys Into Men” and “Athletes...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

