Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Host Mayor, Hears Updates on City Projects
-The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the Mayor of Taylorville at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Mayor Bruce Barry gave Kiwanis members an overview of the many things going on that he and the City are involved in. Barry told the club the City just finished the East Main Cross Street project with a one-point-5 million dollar grant from the state’s “Rebuild Illinois” program. He added the City was recently notified it will get a 3-million dollar grant to revitalize the downtown area, and another 3-million from another state grant has been applied for to repave the 9 block area surrounding downtown.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Sheriff Kettelkamp Touts Over Four Decades of Experience Into Nov. Election
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp is running for re-election as a Republican with over 40 years of law enforcement experience. Kettelkamp has experience in most branches of law enforcement. Not just the Illinois State Police, or even the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. He says that he has security detail and drug enforcement experience, and a whole lot more.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Awaiting Bids, THS Fine Arts and Sports Complex Aims to Impact Everyone
Taylorville High School Fine Arts Auditorium and Sports Complex project aims to benefit everyone in the Taylorville community. That’s according to theater director Kathy Fergin. Physical Education teacher and Head Coach of Taylorville High School basketball Ryan Brown says this project will do wonders for all athletic programs. Fergin...
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
taylorvilledailynews.com
PJHS Announces Honor Roll Students
Pana Junior HIgh School has announced their honor roll students for the first quarter. Congratulations!. Exceptional Honor 8 Bauer, Lillian G. Exceptional Honor 8 Durbin, Cayden M. Exceptional Honor 8 Hunter, Jamie L. Exceptional Honor 8 Jostes, Lillian E. Exceptional Honor 8 Mizeur, Tyson W. Exceptional Honor 8 Moss, Aaron...
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville High School Band Members Perform With Millikin University Honor Band
The Taylorville High School Band had four members selected to represent THS at the 2022 Millikin University Honor Band. Erica Edwards, flute, Carson Hefner, trombone, Kai Albright, baritone saxophone, and Justin Champley, tenor saxophone were selected among 113 students from 27 area high schools. All of these students came together on Monday, October 24 and rehearsed under guest conductor Ben Horne and put on an outstanding concert performance that evening n Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The concert also includes guest soloist Ryan Christianson, trombone; formerly of the Dallas Brass and new professor of trombone at Millikan University.
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Announces New Text/Phone Emergency System For Alerts
With technology helping connect people from all over the world quicker and easier, one way that tech can connect everyone is through emergency systems and public safety. The City of Taylorville has announced that they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a system that is a mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety. The service is expected to be fully operational by the end of November 2022.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
wglc.net
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-25-22 Dylan Blades, age 26, of Tovey was arrested by Edinburg PD for battery.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Comments / 0