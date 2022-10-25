-The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the Mayor of Taylorville at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Mayor Bruce Barry gave Kiwanis members an overview of the many things going on that he and the City are involved in. Barry told the club the City just finished the East Main Cross Street project with a one-point-5 million dollar grant from the state’s “Rebuild Illinois” program. He added the City was recently notified it will get a 3-million dollar grant to revitalize the downtown area, and another 3-million from another state grant has been applied for to repave the 9 block area surrounding downtown.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO