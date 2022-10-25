Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Post Register
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
(10-26-22) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup
ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Pitlick has been in Blues camp as a professional tryout, then signs a contract on Tuesday, inking a one-year, one-way, $750,000 deal. Now, the 30-year-old forward could be making his Blues debut tonight. The Blues (3-1-0) held an optional morning skate Wednesday ahead of their ...
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NHL
Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech
Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
