JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Residents concerned with overdevelopment in Jackson Township raised their concern to mayoral candidate Marty Flemming at a campaign meet and greet this week and the candidate's response was a shock to many. Flemming, who was publicly defending overdevelopment for its ability to bring more tax revenue into the town, was confronted by a member of the audience. The woman was upset over the sheer volume of new warehouses being built across the township, including a planned two million square foot warehouse project in the works by Cardinale Enterprises on Whitesville Road, dubbed "Whitesville Crossing".

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO