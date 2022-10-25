ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
njspotlightnews.org

Union sues Murphy administration, alleges gender and racial discrimination

AFSCME says members should have received same raises as corrections officers. One of the state’s biggest labor unions is suing the Murphy administration, alleging the governor put forward policies that widened wage gaps for women and people of color, rallying in Trenton on Wednesday and accusing Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration of gender and racial discrimination. The lawsuit by AFSCME, or the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, originated in March, when Gov. Phil Murphy increased salaries for state corrections officers — a predominately white and male workforce — who were lauded for working throughout the pandemic in harsh conditions.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Residents concerned with overdevelopment in Jackson Township raised their concern to mayoral candidate Marty Flemming at a campaign meet and greet this week and the candidate’s response was a shock to many. Flemming, who was publicly defending overdevelopment for its ability to bring more tax revenue into the town, was confronted by a member of the audience. The woman was upset over the sheer volume of new warehouses being built across the township, including a planned two million square foot warehouse project in the works by Cardinale Enterprises on Whitesville Road, dubbed “Whitesville Crossing”. Shore News The post Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily News

New Yorkers don’t hold back opinion of Donald Trump during jury selection at his organization’s tax fraud trial

New Yorkers aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions about Donald Trump. Prospective jurors queried in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at Manhattan Supreme Court didn’t hide their true feelings when asked about the former president, though the Queens-born real estate mogul isn’t personally charged in the case against his company and isn’t expected to show up at the courthouse. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations

A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
