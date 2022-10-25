Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
5 men wanted for questioning in shooting outside Staten Island school
Police have released video footage of the five men wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting outside a Tottenville school.
New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHERE'S LAURA? 34-year-old Staten Island woman missing for 3 days
Police are asking for the public’s assistance with finding a 34-year-old Staten Island woman who has been missing since Friday morning.
Death of SI nursing home resident, 95, ruled homicide; suffered head trauma 6 months ago
The death of a 95-year-old woman has been ruled a homicide more than six months after she was found in a Staten Island nursing home with head trauma, police said Wednesday.
Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Arrest made after woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home
Police charged 56-year-old Glen Brancato with concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering. Brancato was arraigned Saturday and released without bail. He has 33 prior arrests, mostly for drugs.
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman suffers broken back in random NYC subway assault: police
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A woman suffered a broken back when she was randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police said. The attack happened at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station in Queens around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD. The 22-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 7 […]
Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
Search on for man after 18-year-old stabbed, woman attacked in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old and striking a 35-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
14-year-old freshman shot in front of high school on Staten Island
Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of the high school.
Thief robs man at NJ ATM, leaves behind jail ID card
A man stole hundreds of dollars from a New Jersey ATM and then dropped his Hudson County Jail identification card and personal property receipt while fleeing.
Man jumps to death from 5th floor of UES building
A man jumped to his death from an Upper East Side apartment building early Wednesday, police said.
Animal Care Center lobby named after heroic Staten Island boy who died trying to save pets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whenever someone adopts a pet from the newly opened Animal Care Center in Charleston, they’ll be honoring the legacy of one of Staten Island’s bravest animal lovers. On Wednesday, Animal Care Centers of NYC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art...
WATCH: Gunfire Erupts on NYC Street in Broad Daylight, Blowing Out SUV Windows
Newly-released video captures a brazen shootout on a New York City street, one that shattered SUV windows and windshields as bullets flew in broad daylight -- and police are asking for help rounding up the suspects. No injuries were reported in the shooting around 5 p.m. Friday in the Bronx,...
Staten Island woman, 95, dies from a head injury after fall in nursing home, sources say
DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 95-year-old Staten Island woman died from a head injury after a suspicious fall in a Dongan Hills nursing home in April, police and law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Noemi Noto had gotten into a fight with another resident at the Carmel Richmond nursing home on Old Town Road […]
NYC Woman Dies Days After Being Found With Gunshot Wound to Neck; Probe Ongoing
Police continue their investigation into the case of a 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who died nearly a week after being discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck earlier this month. According to the NYPD, at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a 911 call of a woman...
