NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO