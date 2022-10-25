ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives in Queens are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape of a woman on Sunday. At around 2 am, the man approached the 47-year-old woman in the area of 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators said the man dragged the woman to the ground violently and forcibly touched her while attempting to pull her pants down. The suspect then fled the scene, and now police are searching for him, asking residents to help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police Department searching for rapist on the run in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman suffers broken back in random NYC subway assault: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A woman suffered a broken back when she was randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police said. The attack happened at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station in Queens around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD. The 22-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 7 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy