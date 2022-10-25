Read full article on original website
Related
'Fitting time' for fire prevention recognition this week
Who says that Fire Prevention can’t sometimes be cute? Emergency Management Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode lightened up the topic a bit with Sparky, the spotted dalmatian mascot that’s part of National Fire Prevention Month.
WHEC TV-10
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
Varysburg Water District under boil water order and water conservation alert
The Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County is under a boil water order and water conservation alert as of Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.
The Batavian
Motorcycle accident reported on West Main, Batavia
An accident involving a motorcycle is reported in the area of 3875 West Main Street Road, Batavia. The motorcyclist is reportedly down in the road. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 1:51 p.m.: No collision, according to a deputy on scene. A motorcyclist tried to break quickly...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
Rochester bicyclist fatally hit by car on North St.
Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the fatal crash.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
The Batavian
Barn fire reported at Baskin Livestock
A barn fire with flames showing is reported at Baskin Livestock, 9778 Creek Road, Batavia. Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia dispatched. Second alarm, Stafford, Pavilion, Le Roy, and City of Batavia FAST Team dispatched. Photo by Howard Owens.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
House fire reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road
A house fire is reported at 8920 Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire dispatched. UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: There was initially a report that two people had re-entered the house and were entrapped. They are now reported out of the house. There was also an explosion reported not attached to the structure. A second alarm is requested.
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
Town of Lockport announces increased patrols as part of traffic safety campaign
According to the Sheriff's office, the traffic enforcement will focus on aggressive driving behaviors following an increase in complaints across the county.
Photos: Mercy Flight open house
Mercy Flight/Mercy EMS hosted an open house at its facility on Call Parkway on Saturday, with Cub Scouts selling hot dogs, a craft room where kids could paint coupons, a basket raffle, a mum sale, games, and displays and apparatus from State Police, and fire departments from Town of Batavia, Stafford, Elba, Alabama, and Pavilion.
Law and Order: Man accused of possessing 16 counterfeit C-Notes
Isaiah Lorenzo Poole, 22, of South Clinton Street, Albion, is charged with 16 counts of possession of a forged instrument and criminal contempt 2nd. Poole allegedly possessed 16 counterfeit $100 bills at 4:45 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Crosby's in Elba. He also is accused of violating an order of protection.
montanarightnow.com
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
Comments / 0