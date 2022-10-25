ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

The Batavian

'Fitting time' for fire prevention recognition this week

Who says that Fire Prevention can’t sometimes be cute? Emergency Management Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode lightened up the topic a bit with Sparky, the spotted dalmatian mascot that’s part of National Fire Prevention Month.
WHEC TV-10

Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Motorcycle accident reported on West Main, Batavia

An accident involving a motorcycle is reported in the area of 3875 West Main Street Road, Batavia. The motorcyclist is reportedly down in the road. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 1:51 p.m.: No collision, according to a deputy on scene. A motorcyclist tried to break quickly...
BATAVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Barn fire reported at Baskin Livestock

A barn fire with flames showing is reported at Baskin Livestock, 9778 Creek Road, Batavia. Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia dispatched. Second alarm, Stafford, Pavilion, Le Roy, and City of Batavia FAST Team dispatched. Photo by Howard Owens.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

House fire reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road

A house fire is reported at 8920 Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire dispatched. UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: There was initially a report that two people had re-entered the house and were entrapped.  They are now reported out of the house.  There was also an explosion reported not attached to the structure.  A second alarm is requested.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Mercy Flight open house

Mercy Flight/Mercy EMS hosted an open house at its facility on Call Parkway on Saturday, with Cub Scouts selling hot dogs, a craft room where kids could paint coupons, a basket raffle, a mum sale, games, and displays and apparatus from State Police, and fire departments from Town of Batavia, Stafford, Elba, Alabama, and Pavilion.
BATAVIA, NY
montanarightnow.com

TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
BUFFALO, NY

