Nashville, TN

ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue woman donates to local school after losing everything in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who lost her apartment in a Bellevue fire donated over 60 bags of food to a local elementary school on Wednesday. Kelsey Oliver, a life insurance representative for not-for-profit Woodmen Life, delivered 61 “helping bags” for food-insecure students at Shwab Elementary in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Enjoy a cup of coffee at 8th and Roast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -8th and Roast Coffee Company was founded in 2009. They offer fresh coffee, breakfast, lunch and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us why this coffee shop is worth checking out.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep

In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN

