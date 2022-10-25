Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
TMZ: Actor, Tennessean Leslie Jordan dead at 67
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Academy of Country Music is reporting actor Leslie Jordan has died at 67. According to TMZ, Jordan had a medical episode while driving which led to a car accident Monday morning in Los Angeles. Jordan, who was born and raised in Chattanooga, is best...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee, dies
Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 1996. She was running for re-election to represent District 86.
Brown Skin Brunchin' bringing women of color together one brunch at a time
Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas thanks to Brown Skin Brunchin'
WSMV
Bellevue woman donates to local school after losing everything in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who lost her apartment in a Bellevue fire donated over 60 bags of food to a local elementary school on Wednesday. Kelsey Oliver, a life insurance representative for not-for-profit Woodmen Life, delivered 61 “helping bags” for food-insecure students at Shwab Elementary in Nashville.
WSMV
Enjoy a cup of coffee at 8th and Roast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -8th and Roast Coffee Company was founded in 2009. They offer fresh coffee, breakfast, lunch and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us why this coffee shop is worth checking out.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
George Strait returns to Nashville on July 29
George Strait is returning to Nashville! Strait recently announced six stadium shows across the country, with a July 29 date at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville doctor weighs in on 'tripledemic' concerns
It's a triple threat doctors want you to be prepared for: COVID, the flu and RSV. Health systems across the country are preparing for possible surges, including right here in Middle Tennessee.
Comments / 2