Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police: Fairview murder suspect beat man to death, put body in freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) — A Fairview family is behind bars after police said they played a role in the death of a man who was murdered and then stuffed into a freezer. Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Rutherford Source

Lascassas Man Charged With Public Indecency

Two counts of public indecency were filed against a man accused of exposing himself to two sisters Oct. 4 outside their Walter Hill home, sheriff’s detectives said. Robert Snyder, 30, of Lascassas was charged after an investigation by Detectives Stephen Lewis and Amanda McPherson. Deputy Grant Quintal reported their...
LASCASSAS, TN
WSMV

Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Columbia PD search for missing juvenile

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a jacket. Her last known location was around the area of Hallmark Drive.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 charged after torturing man at Murfreesboro hotel, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three people have been arrested after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Harry Kiningham, 41, Joshua Frazier, 37, and Jessica Mortensen, 25, were all charged in connection to the kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.
MURFREESBORO, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Hartsville Man Charged in Toddler’s Death

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Hartsville man on a murder charge in the death of a toddler. On February 21st, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special...
HARTSVILLE, TN

