WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Police: Fairview murder suspect beat man to death, put body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) — A Fairview family is behind bars after police said they played a role in the death of a man who was murdered and then stuffed into a freezer. Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
Suspects Wanted for Alleged Theft Activity at a Smyrna Walmart
October 26, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the suspects pictured of theft activity at Walmart in Smyrna. Any information please contact Det. Jason Anderson at (615) 267-5433 or [email protected]
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Lascassas Man Charged With Public Indecency
Two counts of public indecency were filed against a man accused of exposing himself to two sisters Oct. 4 outside their Walter Hill home, sheriff’s detectives said. Robert Snyder, 30, of Lascassas was charged after an investigation by Detectives Stephen Lewis and Amanda McPherson. Deputy Grant Quintal reported their...
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
WSMV
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run, claims he didn’t remember hitting someone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Nashville a few weeks ago. An affidavit states that 26-year-old Edvin Alexander Chub Caal ran over a man on Nolensville Pike. The victim, Larry Arnold, died from his sustained injuries. Caal drove home...
WSMV
Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump. The man was exposing himself at a...
WSMV
Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence
Jerrilyn Collier lost not just one, but both of her sons, Reginald and Avery, to gun violence 10 years apart.
WSMV
Columbia PD search for missing juvenile
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a jacket. Her last known location was around the area of Hallmark Drive.
WSMV
Video shows burglars attempting to enter house
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
WSMV
Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene. A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding...
WSMV
3 charged after torturing man at Murfreesboro hotel, police say
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three people have been arrested after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Harry Kiningham, 41, Joshua Frazier, 37, and Jessica Mortensen, 25, were all charged in connection to the kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.
maconcountychronicle.com
Hartsville Man Charged in Toddler’s Death
TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Hartsville man on a murder charge in the death of a toddler. On February 21st, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special...
Man charged after leaving deadly hit-and-run in South Nashville
One man is in custody after police say he allegedly left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
326 Driving and Drug-related Offenses in Rutherford County as Officers focus on Aggressive Driving
UPDATE - (RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” this past Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol,...
