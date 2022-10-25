Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Yardbarker
Flames Post-Game: Flames ground flightless Penguins
Welcome to our game day content brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway!. On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a strong first period in Edmonton and then the game got away from them. On Tuesday night, they faced the Calgary Flames and the game got away from them quickly via a one-sided first period performance.
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
NHL
Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech
Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Comments / 0