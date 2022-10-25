ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father

 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.

And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.

Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.

Carol Mills
2d ago

I cry for this child. He probably did the same thing to the other children until they were old enough to fight back. What a MONSTER. Make the punishment fit his crime.

Eye4Eye
1d ago

🤔So after finding bruises one month ago they did nothing? Child Protective Services are useless. They tend to drop the ball more often than the should when it comes to kids being abused at home or in the foster homes they place them in..

sewing needles
1d ago

He is one sick S.O.B. That poor child certainly didn’t deserve anything like this. Please let the other inmates know just what he did. They will take care of him.

