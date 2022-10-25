Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Byrd
Images from the Airline-Haughton game Oct. 12 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 55-42. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com). This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
bossierpress.com
Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV closes season with win
Haughton defeated Natchitoches Central 10-6 in a junior varsity game Monday in Natchitoches. Jacob Wood kicked a 31-yard field goal. Christian Turner scored on a 60-yard run and Wood added the PAT. Haley Ingram had four tackles. The Bucs finished the season 6-2. Note: Information provided by coaches.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 8
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
KTRE
Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”
bossierpress.com
High school football: (Updated) Parish games moved from Friday to Thursday because of weather concerns
Four games involving Bossier Parish teams have been moved from Friday to Thursday because of the possibility of inclement weather. Airline faces Parkway at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Benton hosts Captain Shreve at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, Bossier plays North DeSoto at Memorial Stadium, and Plain Dealing travels to Bastrop to face Beekman Charter.
ktalnews.com
Local entertainer Lance Thompson stays close to home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old. His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
bossierpress.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022 Event Highlights for Week #1
The 116th State Fair of Louisiana that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, Louisiana. Opening day is this Thursday and the Fair will run through November 13th. Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each. The hours...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
Natchitoches Times
Work underway to repair a sewer line
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr., announces that work will begin on Wednesday, October 26, to repair a sewer line issue adjacent to South Drive, near its intersection with Watson Drive. This work will require the closure of the existing northbound travel lane and shoulder just south of this intersection, with...
Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURES: I-20 westbound at (LA 72) Old Minden Rd
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, October 24, 2022, the left (inside) lane of I-20 westbound at the LA 72 (Old Minden Road) interchange in Bossier City will be closed. Additionally, on Tuesday, October 25th and Wednesday, October 26th, the right (outside) lane of...
KTBS
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
KTBS
Bar owner pleas for demolition of burned down former Shreve Square building that poses danger
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Time may be up for the owner of the burned down Shreve Square building. On Sept. 23, the City of Shreveport issued a 30-days notice for the owner to demolish what was left and clean it up. That was two days after the inferno downtown on Sept....
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
