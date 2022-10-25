Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
5-9-8, Fireball: 9
(five, nine, eight; Fireball: nine)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
5-9-8, Fireball: 9
(five, nine, eight; Fireball: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0