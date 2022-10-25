Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-07-13-14-39
(two, seven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $222,000
