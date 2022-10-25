Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Section 8 user on Wednesday said neither she nor her landlord have gotten any updates about the resumption of rental assistance. Ashley Slay said the Indianapolis Housing Agency covers $621 worth of her monthly rent, a little more than half the total amount. She said that amount is still in arrears for the month of October and November payments are due any day. Slay said she is not in any financial position to cover that entire amount on her own.

