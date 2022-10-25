ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-07-13-14-39

(two, seven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $222,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

