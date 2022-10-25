ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie

A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Poll: Oz gains ground on Fetterman, Shapiro up big on Mastriano

Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has gained substantial ground on Democratic candidate John Fetterman among Pennsylvania voters in the last month, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll released Wednesday. In the governor’s race, the poll shows state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, widening his lead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

New outdoor ice skating rink coming to Neshaminy Mall

Flight On Ice announced the debut of its pop-up outdoor “real” ice skating rink at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, starting Black Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Feb. 26. Flight On Ice has also committed to donating a portion of the rink’s proceeds to the Fraternal Order...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular restaurant shuts down permanently (again) at Lehigh Valley Mall

It appears the comeback staged for Bravo! Cucina Italiana wasn’t as successful as planned at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township. The Italian eatery initially announced a permanent closure at the start of the coronavirus pandemic before finding a way to revitalize itself over a year later. It finally reopened in October 2021 at at the mall’s Lifestyle Center. Just a year later, however, the restaurant now has permanently closed once again, according to a voice message on its answering machine and social media pages. The chain location additionally has been removed from the mall’s directory and the company’s website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Casino getting name change

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The formerly known “Mohegan Sun Casino” will now go by “Mohegan Pennsylvania.” On Monday, October 24, Mohegan announced the name change in a public statement. CEO of Mohegan, Ray Pineault, says the name change comes after the rollout of Project Starlight, which will include a $10M renovation plan for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

