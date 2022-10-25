It appears the comeback staged for Bravo! Cucina Italiana wasn’t as successful as planned at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township. The Italian eatery initially announced a permanent closure at the start of the coronavirus pandemic before finding a way to revitalize itself over a year later. It finally reopened in October 2021 at at the mall’s Lifestyle Center. Just a year later, however, the restaurant now has permanently closed once again, according to a voice message on its answering machine and social media pages. The chain location additionally has been removed from the mall’s directory and the company’s website.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO