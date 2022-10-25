Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie
A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination
(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday. The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus driver was using cell phone before crash in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A school bus driver is facing charges in Northampton County after a crash at the beginning of the school year. Steven Rivera, 46, was using his cell phone while driving the Colonial Intermediate Unit bus that crashed into a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley planners to review 508 total apartments, houses, townhomes in Allen Township
ALLEN TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for a total of 508 housing units in Allen Township at two meetings this week. The third and fourth phases of Willowbrook Farm at Bullshead and Willow Brook roads include plans for 256 apartments, 27 single-family homes and 225 townhouses.
Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver
A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Poll: Oz gains ground on Fetterman, Shapiro up big on Mastriano
Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has gained substantial ground on Democratic candidate John Fetterman among Pennsylvania voters in the last month, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll released Wednesday. In the governor’s race, the poll shows state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, widening his lead...
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
buckscountyherald.com
New outdoor ice skating rink coming to Neshaminy Mall
Flight On Ice announced the debut of its pop-up outdoor “real” ice skating rink at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, starting Black Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Feb. 26. Flight On Ice has also committed to donating a portion of the rink’s proceeds to the Fraternal Order...
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
Popular restaurant shuts down permanently (again) at Lehigh Valley Mall
It appears the comeback staged for Bravo! Cucina Italiana wasn’t as successful as planned at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township. The Italian eatery initially announced a permanent closure at the start of the coronavirus pandemic before finding a way to revitalize itself over a year later. It finally reopened in October 2021 at at the mall’s Lifestyle Center. Just a year later, however, the restaurant now has permanently closed once again, according to a voice message on its answering machine and social media pages. The chain location additionally has been removed from the mall’s directory and the company’s website.
Casino getting name change
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The formerly known “Mohegan Sun Casino” will now go by “Mohegan Pennsylvania.” On Monday, October 24, Mohegan announced the name change in a public statement. CEO of Mohegan, Ray Pineault, says the name change comes after the rollout of Project Starlight, which will include a $10M renovation plan for […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Long-range Halloween forecast favors area’s early trick-or-treat dates
An early look at the Halloween weekend weather forecast is favorable for those Lehigh Valley towns that trick-or-treat in advance. As of Monday, the National Weather Service expects dry, cool conditions on Friday and Saturday when many Lehigh Valley municipalities have costumed kiddos head out for sweet, sweet loot. Highs...
