MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
News-Medical.net
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
Scientists Grow Fully Functioning Hair Follicles in New Lab First
We can add functional mouse hair follicles to body parts that scientists have successfully grown in the lab, outside the body. Using cells obtained from embryonic mice, for the first time researchers were able to produce hair follicle organoids – small, simple versions of an organ – that grew hair. Moreover, they were able to influence the pigmentation of the hair; and, when the follicles were transplanted into living hairless mice, they continued to function across multiple hair growth cycles. This research, the team says, could help aid efforts to treat hair loss, as well as provide alternative models to animal testing and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
Discovery Could Change Direction of Treatment of Liver Disease
Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have discovered that inflammatory cell death may not drive the progression of common liver diseases such as hepatitis B and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, contradicting previously held scientific beliefs. Published in Gastroenterology, the researchers’ findings reveal that liver cells cannot undergo...
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
MedicalXpress
Metabolite from pomegranates improves the function of immune cells in their fight against cancer
Researchers from the Georg-Speyer-Haus in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, were able to identify a new approach for the therapy of colorectal cancer (CRC) as part of an interdisciplinary project of the LOEWE Center Frankfurt Cancer Institute (FCI). In preclinical models as well as in studies on human immune cells, they found that urolithin A, a metabolite product of the pomegranate, sustainably improves the function of immune cells in their combat against cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound
A new and improved way to produce an acclaimed cancer-fighting compound. Researchers at Stanford University have found a rapid and sustainable approach to synthesizing a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Because there is only one plant species that produces the substance naturally, and that species only grows in a tiny region of Northeastern Australia’s rainforest, the compound’s availability has been restricted.
Phys.org
Stem cell-derived organoids mimic human parathyroid tissue
Patient-derived parathyroid organoids (PTOs) could pave the way for future physiology studies and drug-screening applications, as shown in a study published on October 27 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. "We are the first group in the world that was able to isolate parathyroid stem cells and maintain these cells...
science.org
Therapeutic gene editing of T cells to correct CTLA-4 insufficiency
Patients with CTLA-4 insufficiency have compromised regulatory T cell function and hyperactivation of effector T cells, resulting in recurrent infections, lymphoproliferation, and autoimmunity. Although allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can be curative, it carries risks of graft failure, rejection, and graft-versus-host disease, so a safer option is desirable. Here, Fox and colleagues developed and optimized a CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing approach to repair mutations in the CTLA-4 gene in patients’ T cells. Editing restored surface CTLA-4 expression and function in human CD4+ T cells in vitro and treating CTLA-4 knockout mice with edited murine T cells resulted in engraftment of the cells and prevention of lymphoproliferation. Although further studies are required, these experiments provide proof of concept that gene-edited T cells might treat CTLA-4 insufficiency in humans.
Science Focus
Do any other animals get insomnia?
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Insomnia in humans is one of the most commonly reported sleep problems, but what about in other animals?. Other animals display insomnia-like behaviour. For example, in a seminal study it was found that when male...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
News-Medical.net
Scientists use systems biology approach to identify molecular players in rheumatoid arthritis
Using a novel systems biology approach, scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have further parsed the cellular players and roles involved in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a complex disease that affects more than one million Americans in ways that have defied development of uniform treatments. The findings,...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Salmon protein hydrolysate, ProGo, may alleviate gastrointestinal inflammation, says recent animal study
A recent study investigated the effects of a salmon-derived soluble protein hydrolysate called ProGo, from Hofseth BioCare, on gastrointestinal inflammation. A recent study1 investigated the effects of a salmon-derived soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH) called ProGo (from Hofseth BioCare, based in Ålesund, Norway) on gastrointestinal inflammation. The study, published in Biomolecules by MDPI, was a collaboration between Hofseth BioCare and Stanford University School of Medicine. Researchers used a 2,4,6-trinitrobenzene sulfonic acid (TNBS)-induced mouse colitis model, and randomly assigned mice to four groups: control (no colitis), colitis, colitis/CP (with control peptide treatment), and colitis/SPH (with SPH treatment). Researchers evaluated the mice’s colons for disease activity index (DAI), colon histology injury, immune cells infiltration, pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines and anti-oxidative gene expression.
Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. In our recently published...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Bluebird Bio
Gene editing refers to techniques that allow researchers to modify the DNA of various organisms. Given that it offers the potential to help discover innovative therapies, it isn't surprising that more and more drugmakers are turning to the technology. Two prominent biotechs that focus on gene editing are CRISPR Therapeutics...
MedicalXpress
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
Phys.org
Cancer drug could potentially be used against malaria
A cancer drug currently in clinical trials has shown the potential to protect from, cure, and prevent transmission of malaria. The breakthrough finding by an international team that includes researchers at Penn State offers new hope against a disease that kills over half a million people annually, most severely affecting children under five, pregnant women, and patients with HIV.
