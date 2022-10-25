Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
NHL
Nugent-Hopkins scores 200th NHL goal late, Oilers defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th NHL goal in the third period to break a tie for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. Nugent-Hopkins, who seconds prior couldn't beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from in tight, took...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube looks to be tinkering with his lines a bit as he deals with injuries to Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) and Brandon Saad (upper-body), both of which aren't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the team begins a stretch of three games in four nights.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
NHL
Kessel, Theodore Lift Vegas to 4-2 Victory in San Jose
Phil Kessel made NHL history he helped the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) to a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks (2-7-0) on Tuesday night at SAP Center. After being honored for breaking the NHL's ironman record, Kessel used a burst of speed to break in on goal and give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:51 of the first period. The Sharks potted two goals in the second period and carried a 2-1 edge into the final frame. Less than a minute into the third, Shea Theodore fired a wrist shot from the point that beat James Reimer and brought the score to 2-2. William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored 1:02 apart to quickly put Vegas ahead by a pair with less than eight minutes to play. Adin Hill locked the Sharks out in the final minutes as the Golden Knights secured the 4-2 win.
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NHL
Kraken defeat Sabres, end Dahlin's goal streak at five
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the opening period and won at home for the first time this season, 5-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Jamie Oleksiak, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong each scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken...
NHL
Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech
Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
