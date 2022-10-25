Phil Kessel made NHL history he helped the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) to a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks (2-7-0) on Tuesday night at SAP Center. After being honored for breaking the NHL's ironman record, Kessel used a burst of speed to break in on goal and give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:51 of the first period. The Sharks potted two goals in the second period and carried a 2-1 edge into the final frame. Less than a minute into the third, Shea Theodore fired a wrist shot from the point that beat James Reimer and brought the score to 2-2. William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored 1:02 apart to quickly put Vegas ahead by a pair with less than eight minutes to play. Adin Hill locked the Sharks out in the final minutes as the Golden Knights secured the 4-2 win.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO