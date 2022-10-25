ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989

Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
FOX Sports

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Nugent-Hopkins scores 200th NHL goal late, Oilers defeat Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th NHL goal in the third period to break a tie for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. Nugent-Hopkins, who seconds prior couldn't beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from in tight, took...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube looks to be tinkering with his lines a bit as he deals with injuries to Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) and Brandon Saad (upper-body), both of which aren't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the team begins a stretch of three games in four nights.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Kessel, Theodore Lift Vegas to 4-2 Victory in San Jose

Phil Kessel made NHL history he helped the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) to a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks (2-7-0) on Tuesday night at SAP Center. After being honored for breaking the NHL's ironman record, Kessel used a burst of speed to break in on goal and give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:51 of the first period. The Sharks potted two goals in the second period and carried a 2-1 edge into the final frame. Less than a minute into the third, Shea Theodore fired a wrist shot from the point that beat James Reimer and brought the score to 2-2. William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored 1:02 apart to quickly put Vegas ahead by a pair with less than eight minutes to play. Adin Hill locked the Sharks out in the final minutes as the Golden Knights secured the 4-2 win.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Kraken defeat Sabres, end Dahlin's goal streak at five

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the opening period and won at home for the first time this season, 5-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Jamie Oleksiak, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong each scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Flyers acquire forward Evan Barratt from Chicago for Cooper Zech

Acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Barratt will report to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL).
