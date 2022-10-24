HBCU Rundown: Games of Oct. 22

The HBCU Rundown for games of October 22 features scores, the undefeateds, big conference wins, top performances, standings and weekly honors.

SCORES

Allen 50, Bluefield State 14

Arizona Christian 81, Texas College 19

Benedict 35, Morehouse 0

Bethune-Cookman 45, Mississippi Valley State 35

Chowan 21, Bowie State 15

Delaware 38, Morgan State 7

Edward Waters 45, Central State 13

Fayetteville State 21, JC Smith 13

Fort Valley State 41, Clark Atlanta 21

Howard 35, Delaware State 17

Jackson State 22, Campbell 14

Kentucky State 35, Miles 7

Langston 44, Ottawa 38, OT

Nebraska Kearney 66, Lincoln (MO) 17

NC A&T 38, Robert Morris 14

Prairie View A&M 54, Lamar 21

Richmond 41, Hampton 10

Shaw 28, Livingstone 14

South Carolina State 26, NC Central 24

Southern 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 7

Tennessee State 37, Eastern Illinois 17

Texas Southern 34, Alcorn State 27

Tuskegee 35, Lane 31

Virginia State 34, Elizabeth City State 12

Virginia Union 45, Lincoln (Pa.) 20

Webber International 31, Florida Memorial 14

West Virginia State 56, Concord 38

Winston-Salem State 40, Saint Augustine’s 14

The Undefeateds

• JACKSON STATE GETS BY CAMPBELL TO REMAIN UNDEFEATED!

Wilkerson

In a much anticipated match-up, Jackson State (7-0, 4-0SWAC E) survived a close non-conference homecoming date with Big South member Campbell, 22-14 before 51,596 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

JSU QB Shedeur Sanders (23 of 31) threw for 231 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice, once in the red zone.

JSU RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran for 116 yards on 24 carries but also fumbled inside the Campbell 10-yard line that kept JSU from pulling away.

• VIRGINIA UNION MOVES TO 8-0, DOWNS LINCOLN (PA)!

Byers

NCAA Div. II rushing leader Jada Byers carried 40 times for 187 yards and four TDs as Virginia Union moved to 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the CIAA North with a 45-20 win over Lincoln (Pa.) .

The Panthers moved a step closer to the CIAA N. Div. title and a spot in the Nov. 12 league championship game with the win. VUU has a big showdown with Chowan (5-3, 5-1 CIAA N) next week (Oct. 29) in Richmond for the division title and spot opposite the S. Div. champ in the title game.

Grice

• BENEDICT STAYS UNDEFEATED, SPOILS MOREHOUSE HOMECOMING!

Benedict (8-0 5-0 SIAC E) stayed undefeated and spoiled homecoming for a third straight opponent in shutting out Morehouse 35-0 before a Maroon Tigers’ homecoming crowd of 9.200.

The Tigers scored its five touchdowns on four short runs and a 90-yard kickoff return TD by Tayven Grice . The Benedict defense held Morehouse to 140 total yards (59 passing, 81 rushing)

Big Conference Wins

• SC STATE GETS BY NC CENTRAL IN MEAC SHOWDOWN!

Fields Jr.

SC State QB Corey Fields Jr. completed 21 of 31 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, two to wide receiver Shaq Davis (6 receptions, 116 yards), the final one a 21-yarder early in the fourth quarter that allowed the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-0 MEAC) to get by NC Central 26-24.

The back-and-forth affair saw NCCU get the ball three more times in the fourth quarter but was unable to put points on the board. SCSU stopped the drives with a sack, an interception and a turnover on downs.

The Bulldogs offset NCCU QB Davius Richard (11-24-1, 177 yds.) who threw for two TDs and RB Latrell Collier who ran for 140 yards on 16 carries with a 60-yard TD run.

• HOWARD CELEBRATES HOMECOMING, DOWNS DELSTATE!

Howard QB Quinton Williams (11-16-0, 110 yards) threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Bison (2-5, 1-0 MEAC) got by Delaware State 35-17 for homecoming.

Bison RB Jarrett Hunter ran for 100 yards (10 carries) including a 74-yard TD run and fellow RB Kasey Hawthorne ran for a 75-yard TD.

• CHOWAN WINS AT BOWIE STATE, SETS UP SHOWDOWN WITH VUU!

McKee

Chowan (5-3, 5-1) defeated three-time N. Div. and CIAA champ Bowie State for the first time on the road since 2013 in a 21-15 victory Saturday.

CU QB Rashad McKee (17-33-0), in his first start, passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and RB Nijere Peoples led the rushing attack with nine carries for 97 yards in the win. Wide receiver Laurence King hauled in six receptions for 114 yards including a 73-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

BSU QB Larry Williams’s second rushing TD put the Bulldogs up 15-13 with 6:19 left. McKeee hit WR Malik Tobias on the first play after the score for a 61-yard scoring pass that proved to be the game winner. BSU got the ball back twice and drove to the CU 18 on its final possession before turning the ball over on downs.

The win sets up a showdown with Virginia Union next week in Richmond for the CIAA N. Div. title.

• FAYETTEVILLE STATE DOWNS JC SMITH, TIES FOR CIAA S. DIV. TITLE!

Davis

Fayetteville State (6-2, 5-1 CIAA S) held on for a 21-13 win at the Golden Bulls’ homecoming in Charlotte, NC.

The Broncos scored early on a 73-yard blocked field goal attempt, got a 46-yard TD pass from QB Caden Davis (9-15-0, 93 yards) to Elijah Henry and a 2-yard Davis TD run to lead 21-6 at the half.

The win clinches the at least a tie for the Broncos’ fifth straight S. Div. championship. They can clinch the outright title with a win Saturday (Oct. 29) at home vs. Shaw or on the road at Winston-Salem State on Nov. 5.

• TUSKEGEE GETS BIG SIAC WEST WIN OVER LANE!

Tuskegee moved to 5-0 atop the SIAC West, 6-2 overall, with a tough 35-31 win over Lane Saturday.

Meeks

TU quarterback Bryson Williams threw (12-17-1) for 218 yards and three TDs and ran for two other scores, including the game-winner, accounting for all five Golden Tiger touchdowns in the win. Six-two, 190-pound freshman wide receiver Antonio Meeks (6 rec., 141 yds.) hauled in two of the TD receptions covering 58 and 30 yards.

After Lane QB Michael Huntley (11-29-1, 202 passing yards, 15 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs) scored on a 4-yard run to give Lane (4-4, 3-2 W) a 31-28 lead with five minutes left, TU’s Taurean Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to the Lane 23. Williams went over from the 1-yard line five plays later to give Tuskegee the final lead.

In its final possession, Lane drove nine plays to reach the TU 46 before turning the ball over on downs.

• NC A&T BEATS ROBERT MORRIS, MOVES TO 2-0 IN BIG SOUTH!

Fowler

Redshirt senior quarterback Jalen Fowler (19-30-0) threw for 297 yards and a career-high four TDs as North Carolina A&T went on the road and subdued Robert Morris 38-14 in a Big South contest.

NC A&T (4-3, 2-0 Big South) got 139 rushing yards and a 52-yard TD reception from sophomore RB Bhayshul Tuten (3 receptions, 71 yards) . It was Tuten’s sixth straight 100-yard rushing game. Senior wide receiver Zach Leslie (7 receptions, 118 yards)had TD receptions of 1 and 32 yards.

The Aggies have a big homecoming date this Saturday against Campbell (4-3, 2-0). Campbell, NC A&T and Gardner-Webb (3-5) are all 2-0 in the Big South.

• TENNESSEE STATE MOVES TO 2-0 IN OVC WITH WIN OVER EASTERN ILLINOIS!

Ellis

Junior quarterback Draylen Ellis completed 27 of 36 passes for 309 yards and three TDs without an interception as Tennessee State (3-4) won its third straight game to move to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 37-17 win over Eastern Illinois.

Ellis connected with three different players for the scores, two in the last three minutes of the first half as TSU built a 27-0 lead at the break. Kaleb Mosley added 46- and 42-yard first half field goals. Mosley added another 42-yarder in the fourth period after EIU scored two touchdowns.

TSU is tied with Southeast Missouri at 2-0 in the OVC behind UT-Martin (3-0).

HBCU Rundown: TOP PERFORMANCES

PASSING

West Virginia State QB Donovan Riddick, Langston QB Larry Harrington and NC A&T QB Jalen Fowler led the way with five passing TDs (Riddick) and four TDs (Harrington and Fowler) respectively in wins Saturday.

Riddick and Alcorn State’s Aaron Allen had the most prolific day. Riddick was the only passer to top 400 yards. Allen threw for 396 in a loss to Texas Southern.

Riddick

HBCU RUNDOWN: TOP PERFORMANCES

RUSHING

Shaw sophomore Andre Brandon Jr. set records of 49 carries and 313 yards in a win over Livingstone Saturday.

Virginia Union sophomore Jada Byers continued his torrid pace as he ran 40 times for 187 and four TDs in a win at Lincoln (Pa.). Byers now has 1,560 yards, 195.0 yards per game, thru eight games with two games left in the regular season. He leads all of NCAA Div. II football in both rushing yards and rushing yards per game and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns with 18.

Byers had four rushing TDs while Prairie View A&M QB Trazon Connely and Fort Valley State junior RB Emanuel Wilson had three.

Braxton

HBCU RUNDOWN: TOP PERFORMANCES

RECEIVING

Barry Hill, West Virginia State’s 5-10, 160-pound junior wide receiver, caught three of QB Donovan Riddick’s five TD passes in the Yellow Jackets big 56-38 win over Concord. Hill also had the most productive day as he had eight receptions for 185 yards.

Tuskegee freshman Antonio Meeks caught six passes for 141 yards and joined three others (R. J. Mosely of WSSU, Zach Leslie of NC A&T and Shaq Davis of SC State with two scoring catches.

Hill

HBCU RUNDOWN: TOP PERFORMANCES

Defense

Lincoln (Pa.) defensive back Kai Gray had a lot of opportunities for tackles as Virginia Union Jada Byers ran 40 times Saturday. Gray piled up 17 tackles in the 45-20 loss.

Southern defensive lineman Tahj Brown registered three sacks in the Jaguars’ 51-7 thrashing of Virginia-Lynchburg at homecoming in Baton Rouge, La.

Livingstone defensive back Kevin Larkin Jr. had three interceptions vs. Shaw but it was not enough to pull off a win.

Gray

STANDINGS AND WEEKLY HONORS

Non-HBCU Conferences

