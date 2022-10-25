Read full article on original website
Related
laloyolan.com
Belles demonstrate in 24-hour silent protest for domestic violence awareness
From 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 21, the students of Belles Service Organization demonstrated in their annual 24-hour silent protest outside of William H. Hannon Library in acknowledgment of Domestic Violence Awareness (DVA) Month. Students stood with masks or duct tape covering their mouths, and held signs that shared information about domestic violence in the U.S.
laloyolan.com
LMU hosts booster clinic as new bivalent booster shot becomes widely available
LMU hosted a booster clinic in collaboration with Inspire Diagnostics on October 24. This booster clinic follows the approval of a new bivalent booster, aiming to protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19, as well as the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. During the past few years of...
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
laloyolan.com
Your ballot, explained: California Proposition 27
Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, the Loyolan will sift through the language of California’s seven ballot propositions to prepare for what will be many LMU students' first time voting in a general election. This week, we will review Proposition 27, or the California Solutions to Homelessness and...
Meet Bamby Salcedo, a SoCal trans Latina leader and 'servant to the people'
This year, Bamby Salcedo was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Commission on the State of Hate. She's a transgender activist and founder of Los Angeles-based TransLatin@ Coalition.
laloyolan.com
LMU announces plans to go fossil-free by 2030
After nearly a decade of student-led efforts and incremental progress, LMU has announced it will be fully divested from fossil fuels by 2030. This decision marks a major shift within the University towards a more environmentally sustainable future. The early development of the divestment plan can be traced back to...
laloyolan.com
Do LMU students drive recklessly on campus?
While walking to and from classes and extracurricular activities, LMU students have noticed some less-than-safe driving. The LMU Daily Crime Log, provided by Campus Safety Services, lists nine circumstances of vehicle-related incidents from Sept. 22 to Oct. 11. These logs include both reckless driving and hit-and-run collisions. According to Chief...
laloyolan.com
LMU should make textbooks more accessible to students
Just this summer, I spent $164 on a math textbook in order to fulfill an LMU graduation requirement. I took Finite Mathematics at Santa Monica College, where all students were required to purchase the newest edition of "Finite Mathematics" by Howard L. Rolf. It felt like a particularly egregious request from a community college; after all, isn’t community college supposed to be the place where you can start your degree for a lower price? But it doesn’t really matter where you go, because whether you’re in high school, community college or a four-year university, you will be subject to extortionately priced textbooks — Loyola Marymount University is no exception.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
theavtimes.com
Veteran LA County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled Tuesday, Oct. 25. Deputy District...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
lavistamchs.com
MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa
At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Comments / 0