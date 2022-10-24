Read full article on original website
Arizona Board Says It Will Follow Law in Partial Hand Count
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state's election director who threatened legal action.
South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
In Pa. Governor's Race, Faith Surfaces in Contrasting Ways
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words...
New Frontline of U.S. Abortion Battles Emerges in New Mexico
CLOVIS, New Mexico (Reuters) -The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and...
Historical Commission Taking Applications for Merit Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Historical Commission is taking applications for awards to honor people or groups that work to study and preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The commission said Thursday that its Certificates of Merit are presented each May, during National Preservation Month. The deadline for submissions is December 31.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Winston-Salem Journal. October 25, 2022. The current method of evaluating North Carolina public schools with simplistic and often stigmatizing letter grades is both too narrow and narrow-minded. So, it’s encouraging to see that the state, finally, may be considering a better way. In a statewide survey conducted by the...
