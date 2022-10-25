ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Calls for vapes to be taxed like cigarettes as Anthony Albanese plans a massive crackdown on vaping

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Australia's black market vaping industry has been warned it faces a tough future amid plans to crack down on it for health reasons and a new report that wants to see it taxed like cigarettes.

The report, commissioned by British American Tobacco (BAT), recommends e-cigarettes be taxed like tobacco products, which would raise around $800m over four years through GST alone.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the Morrison government 'dropped the ball' on vaping, leading to a huge increase in use.

'The rate of young Australians aged 18-24 who reported using e-cigarettes nearly doubled, from 2.8 per cent in 2016 to 5.3 per cent in 2019,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

Around 1.1million Australians use vaping products, which is predicted to keep rising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UGXh_0ilNOJ3400
The rate of Australians aged 18-24 who reported using e-cigarettes nearly doubled, from 2016 to 2019. Pictured is a young woman vaping

Under existing legislation, people can import vaping products following consultation with a doctor but that accounts for a very small proportion of vapers.

Most use of vaping products in Australia comes from illegal purchases made online and at corner stores.

In 2020, then health minister Greg Hunt was forced by resistance from Coalition MPs to drop plans to enforce $200,000 fines on importers of nicotine vaping products without a medical prescription.

UK-based Llewellyn Consulting's report on legalising vaping products said a tobacco-style excise would deliver billions to the budget if new regulations are imposed to stamp out the black-market industry.

'These illicit markets have grown enormously. In the process they deprive both the government and legal market operators – including the retail sector – of revenue,' the report said.

Australian vaping levels are similar to those in New Zealand, Britain and France, where products are legal and regulated.

The Albanese Government is more likely to crack down on the vaping black market for health reasons rather than to take advice from a tobacco company report.

Mr Butler said Labor had a 'proud history' of anti-smoking policies - it passed the world's first plain packaging laws in 2012.

'Our government is concerned about the increased marketing and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeyUC_0ilNOJ3400
Health Minister Mark Butler (pictured) is concerned about the increased marketing and use of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vErUr_0ilNOJ3400
Vaping and e-cigarette products are displayed in a store in New York, but doing so in Australia is illegal

Tobacco taxes in Australia are among the highest in the world, with the federal government raising $13billion, or 2.5 per cent of total tax, from tobacco excise receipts in the last financial year.

As more people shift to vaping or quit smoking in recent years, the government revenue from tobacco excise has dropped by billions of dollars.

The BAT report said: 'Continuing to increase tobacco excise rates by wage inflation, as currently legislated, combined with legalising nicotine vaping product sales, would be the path most likely to optimise government tax revenues.'

It added that regulation would also 'bear down on the growth in illicit tobacco consumption and bring large and growing illicit vaping product sales into the legal net'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMXKz_0ilNOJ3400
Around 1.1million Australians use vaping products, which is predicted to keep rising. Pictured is a teenager vaping

In June, the National Health and Medical Research Council warned of the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Its review of evidence surrounding the technology found the vapour from e-cigarettes could 'clearly' be harmful with 'limited evidence' vaping was effective at helping smokers quit.

Mr Butler recently chaired the inaugural Tobacco Control Roundtable, which discussed better options to tackle e-cigarette marketing and use, particularly among young people.

'The Government is working with the states and territories to strengthen the regulatory framework governing e-cigarettes and vaping products,' he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
Daily Mail

Biden's air rage: President says airlines forcing customers to pay for extra legroom is RACIST because it hits 'marginalized Americans and people of color the most' - as he cracks down on 'excessive fees'

President Biden announced a new crackdown on what he describes as 'junk fees' to ease inflation pressures, including surprise legroom charges that he says affect 'low-income folks and people of color' the most. 'Some airlines if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front you pay...
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter

Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
The Independent

Meet the pensioners forced back into work in their seventies and eighties due to the cost of living crisis

During a long career in the exhibition and conference industry, Joan Preston never imagined she would still be in employment at the age of 79. Her husband, Leon, 81, is an even less likely candidate after undergoing open-heart surgery.Thanks to rocketing inflation, however, the couple both go out to work to top up their state pensions, because they have already cut out all luxuries and say there are no more savings they can make.Mrs Preston had intended to retire at the end of last year, but changed her mind after being furloughed during Covid and watching the bills creep up....
sciencealert.com

Giant US Study Identifies Best Age to Quit Smoking to Avoid Death Risks

"These results remind us that reducing smoking intensity (cigarettes per day) should be one of the goals for tobacco control programs," Price wrote in his commentary. Crucially, while current smoking was linked to a higher risk of death across all racial and ethnic groups surveyed, "quitting smoking was associated with substantially reversed risks for all groups," the study authors wrote.
NASDAQ

President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways

President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
WASHINGTON STATE
News-Medical.net

Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Gizmodo

Feds Say They Finally Got the Operator of The Real Deal, One of the Dark Web's Most Notorious Markets

The man behind one of the most well-known and profitable dark web marketplaces has been arraigned on charges related to its operation after years of attempts to prosecute him, according to federal officials. Daniel Kaye, 34, of London, is alleged to be the administrator of The Real Deal, an underworld bazaar that, in its day, offered an assortment of illicit services—including the ability to hack into U.S. federal agencies.
The Guardian

Make safe housing a human right

The rise and spread in the number of homeless households being uprooted and rehoused far from their established support networks across England is a clear sign of an inhumane housing system that has not been fit for purpose for years (Hundreds more homeless families rehoused outside local area in England, 24 October).
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

672K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy