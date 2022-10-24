Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalispell.com
W Center Street Closure
Road work will begin Monday, October 31st on Center Street between 5th Avenue W and 7th Avenue West for utility installation. Workers, signage and flaggers will be onsite to keep traffic flowing, but the public is asked to seek alternative routes. If you have any questions, contact Tyler at Ruis Construction: 406-212-1164 or tscott@ruisconstruction.com.
Woman who killed, skinned husky cited for animal cruelty
A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
KULR8
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
Flathead Beacon
After 26-year Delay, Environmental Cleanup Nears Completion at Contaminated West Valley Site
Nate Schwegel grew up in the rolling foothills west of Kalispell, in a West Valley Drive neighborhood just up the road from Ashley Creek. Decades later, he still vividly recalls the jumble of mysterious steel tanks striking haphazard poses amid the rabbit brush and bunch grass down the road from his childhood home, a junkyard playground for local children.
Flathead Beacon
The Path to Permanently Protect Owen Sowerwine
For decades, local land stewards have cobbled together a string of temporary licensing agreements to preserve public access to a popular natural area near the braided confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers east of Kalispell, on an ecological gem known as the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area. Located in the...
Flathead Beacon
Nearly All Abandoned Doris Creek Dogs Have Been Adopted
By Oct. 20, all but two of the nearly 20 dogs found abandoned in the Doris Creek area in late September had been adopted, according to an update provided by Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett at a recent meeting of the Flathead City-County Board of Health. Bennett was...
Flathead dispensary raises concerns about medicinal marijuana tax vote
Residents will vote on 3% marijuana sales tax options for both recreational and medicinal purposes during the general election.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus concerns voiced in Kalispell
RSV poses mild cold-like symptoms in most adults but can cause pneumonia and severe breathing issues in young children.
Comments / 0