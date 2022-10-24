ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

W Center Street Closure

Road work will begin Monday, October 31st on Center Street between 5th Avenue W and 7th Avenue West for utility installation. Workers, signage and flaggers will be onsite to keep traffic flowing, but the public is asked to seek alternative routes. If you have any questions, contact Tyler at Ruis Construction: 406-212-1164 or tscott@ruisconstruction.com.
KALISPELL, MT
KULR8

Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses

HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
CLINTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Path to Permanently Protect Owen Sowerwine

For decades, local land stewards have cobbled together a string of temporary licensing agreements to preserve public access to a popular natural area near the braided confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers east of Kalispell, on an ecological gem known as the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area. Located in the...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Nearly All Abandoned Doris Creek Dogs Have Been Adopted

By Oct. 20, all but two of the nearly 20 dogs found abandoned in the Doris Creek area in late September had been adopted, according to an update provided by Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett at a recent meeting of the Flathead City-County Board of Health. Bennett was...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

