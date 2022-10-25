Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist placed on IR with broken foot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed Adam Boqvist on injured reserve on Wednesday after he suffered a broken foot. The 22-year-old defenseman broke his foot during Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena. He is expected to miss six weeks. Boqvist, a native of...
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout ultimately was made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the receiver taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Role should grow
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Wilson "will continue to become more featured in our offense," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson hasn't been targeted in back-to-back contests, though McDaniel said that's partially due to the rib injury he dealt with early in the season. McDaniel also said Wilson's lack of involvement is more about the fact that Trent Sherfield has been more effective with his opportunities, per Furones. Sherfield currently has a grip on the No. 3 receiver role, but if Wilson can truly progress in Miami's scheme, he could get more involved and move up the depth chart as the season continues.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Could see added opportunities
With James Robinson having been traded to the Jets, Hasty and Snoop Conner are now in line to work behind top back Travis Etienne, Demetrius Harvey Florida Times-Union reports. Through seven contests thus far, Hasty has recorded five carries for 69 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown against the Colts in...
CBS Sports
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Facing Toronto Thursday
Kahkonen will be between the pipes Thursday against Toronto, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Kahkonen played well in last Saturday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey, stopping 34 of 36 shots, but he is still looking for his first win of the 2022-23 campaign. He has a 0-3-0 record so far this season.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Canucks receiving trade interest for winger Nils Hoglander
The Canucks have received some interest in winger Nils Hoglander including from the Hurricanes in possible trade talks for Ethan Bear, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reports. However, Vancouver is making it known that they have no desire to part with the 21-year-old. Hoglander is off to a slow start this...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots, after suffering an MCL sprain during the Week 7 win over Denver. He missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take a bunch of perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
Comments / 0