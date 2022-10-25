ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed

The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4.

The jackpot, which has a cash option of an estimated $299.8 million, has increased since Aug. 3, the last time someone won the jackpot’s grand prize.

If someone wins Monday’s drawing, they can take an annuity option paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $299.8 million.

Monday night’s drawing was the eighth-largest in Powerball history. It is played in 45 states including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 19-25-48-55-60 with a Powerball 18. The multiplier was 2.

