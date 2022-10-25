Read full article on original website
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON (AP) — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, which is part of the agency’s “Equity Action Plan,” follows through on a March announcement to do so by the agency’s acting commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi. Kijakazi said the move is part of a “commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process.” It’s also part of a larger Biden administration-wide effort to increase acceptance of gender identity. In June, President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to take steps to advance LGBTQ equality, including “strengthening supports and protections for transgender Americans.”
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Corporate America lobbies up in support of same-sex marriage
Businesses are pushing for passage of legislation to add same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
What nonprofit boards need to do to protect the public interest
The people who serve on a nonprofit’s board of directors are legally responsible for its performance. Despite their importance, board members are rarely in the news. When they do make headlines, they may have messed up. Perhaps the most spectacular example is what happened to Donald Trump’s now-defunct charity. While he was a sitting president, Trump was forced to dissolve his foundation and pay US$2 million to other causes after New York state authorities found that the Trump Foundation had violated numerous state and federal laws. Among other lapses, his foundation inappropriately coordinated with his political campaign and engaged in self-dealing...
Every State But One Uses Federally Banned Foreign Tech, Report Says
U.S. policymakers have moved to prevent federal agencies and critical networks from using some foreign-made technologies that they say threaten national security. But state and local government entities in nearly every state have purchased technologies from banned companies in recent years to support a host of public services, according to a report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology released on Wednesday.
Australia to toughen privacy laws with huge hike in penalties for breaches
“Unfortunately, significant privacy breaches in recent weeks have shown existing safeguards are inadequate. It’s not enough for a penalty for a major data breach to be seen as the cost of doing business,” said its attorney-general, Mark Dreyfus, in a statement at the weekend. “We need better laws...
Pfizer Says Its Minority Fellowship Program Serves Public Interest, In Defending Lawsuit
Pfizer Inc PFE came forward to defend a lawsuit by a group of medical professionals claiming that the fellowship program illegally excludes whites and Asian Americans. In a filing, Pfizer urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject Do No Harm's request for an injunction against filling the 2023 class for its two-year Breakthrough Fellowship Program, which enrolls Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans.
New DataGrail Research, The Great Privacy Awakening, Underscores How Far People are Willing to Go to Protect Their Personal Information in Absence of Federal Regulations
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- DataGrail, the leading data privacy platform for building consumer trust and eliminating risky business, today unveiled the results of a powerful new study exploring consumer attitudes about data privacy. In the absence of federal regulations to protect consumer privacy rights, The Great Privacy Awakening report highlights how people are taking a myriad of actions to safeguard their privacy. The report reveals important implications for businesses and elected officials, as consumers demand greater protections and believe that privacy is a fundamental human right. When people feel like their data is in good hands, they are more willing to shop, share, and interact. Yet, when brand trust erodes, people walk away and take their business elsewhere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005429/en/ The Great Privacy Awakening report highlights how people are taking a myriad of actions to safeguard their privacy. The report reveals important implications for businesses and elected officials, as consumers demand greater protections and believe that privacy is a fundamental human right. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why ‘Collective Outrage’ Erupted Over This Polarizing Shipping Proposal
A group of 40 environmental and human-rights groups, including Greenpeace, the Global Labor Justice-International Labor Rights Forum and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, fired off an open letter expressing its “collective outrage” over a proposal by major U.S. businesses to obscure data collected from shipping manifests—the same ones that researchers and journalists rely on to sniff out potential human-rights abuses lurking in global supply chains. The Associated Press reported last week that the Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) advisory board comprising executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel, has been...
Red Star Immigration Delivers Effective Visa Services
Red Star Immigration is a genuine spot where one can easily carry on to fulfill their desires to fly abroad, having expertise of 10 years. The company has been serving its customers with complete transparency and honesty. California – October 25, 2022 – Looking for a reliable immigration company that...
