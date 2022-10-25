ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

bigislandnow.com

Woman arrested and charged in domestic stabbing of man in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Tabree Pea, of Hilo, with several offenses following a domestic violent incident that resulted in a man being stabbed in their home on Monday morning. The charges against Pea stem from an incident reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24, when...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Swimming Pool Death Ruled A Suicide

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have identified the body found in the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool last week, and ruled the manner of death a suicide by drowning. (BIVN) – The death of the man whose body was discovered at the bottom of a Hilo pool last week has been ruled a suicide, police reported on Wednesday.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man sought in armed robbery of restaurant in Kealakekua

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a Kealakekua restaurant in West Hawaiʻi. Kona patrol officers responding at 8:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at an eatery in the 81-6000 block of Māmalahoa Highway....
KEALAKEKUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Mountain View woman dies at Glenwood convenience store

Big Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a Big Island woman Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in Puna. No foul play is suspected. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 66-year-old Mountain View woman died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted on robbery, theft and assault against a law enforcement officer

A Big Island man faces a slew of charges stemming from separate incidents that happened between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3. The Hawai’i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says 37-year-old Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. of Hilo was indicted for robbery, theft of a Toyota 4Runner that allegedly involved the use of a shotgun, habitual property crime, methamphetamine possession, felon in possession and assault against a law enforcement officer.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria levels detected in waters at beach parks in Hilo

High bacteria levels were detected in waters at Richardson Ocean Park and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. According to the State Department of Health, levels of 406 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH officials are uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample and are retesting.
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police looking for 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
PAHALA, HI

