14 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.
Army joins Fire Fighting Course with Hawaii agencies
Recently the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.
Woman arrested and charged in domestic stabbing of man in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Tabree Pea, of Hilo, with several offenses following a domestic violent incident that resulted in a man being stabbed in their home on Monday morning. The charges against Pea stem from an incident reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24, when...
Hilo Swimming Pool Death Ruled A Suicide
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police have identified the body found in the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool last week, and ruled the manner of death a suicide by drowning. (BIVN) – The death of the man whose body was discovered at the bottom of a Hilo pool last week has been ruled a suicide, police reported on Wednesday.
Man sought in armed robbery of restaurant in Kealakekua
Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a Kealakekua restaurant in West Hawaiʻi. Kona patrol officers responding at 8:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at an eatery in the 81-6000 block of Māmalahoa Highway....
Mountain View woman dies at Glenwood convenience store
Big Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a Big Island woman Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in Puna. No foul play is suspected. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 66-year-old Mountain View woman died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while...
Hilo man indicted on robbery, theft and assault against a law enforcement officer
A Big Island man faces a slew of charges stemming from separate incidents that happened between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3. The Hawai’i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says 37-year-old Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. of Hilo was indicted for robbery, theft of a Toyota 4Runner that allegedly involved the use of a shotgun, habitual property crime, methamphetamine possession, felon in possession and assault against a law enforcement officer.
High bacteria levels detected in waters at beach parks in Hilo
High bacteria levels were detected in waters at Richardson Ocean Park and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. According to the State Department of Health, levels of 406 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH officials are uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample and are retesting.
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing...
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
Police looking for 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being warned to get ready. And Hawaii County has been putting out daily updates using an advisory system. Seismic activity at the summit remains elevated. Geologists say they detected about 20...
Judge orders police to turn over evidence in Boy Scout shooting
A judge has ordered Big Island police to turn over evidence from the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy to the family's attorney. Records show that the boy was shot with an AK-47 when another boy accidentally fired the weapon.
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue to host dog costume contest, adoption event for Halloween
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue is hosting its annual Howl-ween costume contest and adoption event on Oct. 29. The event will take place at 275 E. Kawili St. from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks. The costume contest will take place from 1-1:30 p.m. There will be...
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
