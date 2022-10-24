Addressing the digital skills gap in financial services and accounting

Read full article on original website
e-Book: Building the data-driven future of financial services
Explore the Building the Data-Driven Future of Financial Services Ebook to harness the power of data to drive continuous innovation. Transform your financial services organisation through data with Pure.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
SMB lender Kapitus taps Mambu for its cloud banking platform
Kapitus, a fintech providing financing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has selected Mambu’s cloud banking platform as its technology foundation. The firm will leverage Mambu’s low-code lending engine to “achieve a faster time-to-market” as it looks to release new financing solutions for SMBs. “Our aim...
Danish investment bank Saxo taps Baffle for global data encryption solution
Low-code data security firm Baffle has been tapped by Denmark’s Saxo Bank for its Data Protection Services platform, designed to protect customer data, ensure regulatory compliance and support the bank’s migration to a scalable cloud and microservices architecture. Saxo Bank will also be integrating Baffle’s tech into its...
Moneyhub lands £40m investment from Legal & General, Lloyds and Shawbrook
Data and payments fintech Moneyhub has secured an initial £35 million in funding from Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5 million debt facility provided by Shawbrook Bank. Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group are both set to take minority stakes in the...
US challenger Zenus picks Finxact to power its “global banking platform”
US digital challenger Zenus Bank, which provides banking services to non-US citizens, has partnered with Fiserv company Finxact to deliver a “global banking platform” that will offer US bank accounts to millions worldwide. Finxact will join Microsoft and HSO, a business network and cloud consultancy, in delivering the...
Africa’s Cellulant partners Mastercard for online e-commerce payments
African payments firm Cellulant has partnered with Mastercard to enable its customers to make online e-commerce payments wherever Mastercard is accepted, with or without a bank account. The move will allow customers to make global online payments with a Mastercard virtual card linked to Cellulant’s digital wallet offering Tingg.
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is why remote work makes imposter syndrome worse
If you’ve ever hit send on an email and immediately started second-guessing the way you phrased something, been sat in a virtual meeting and stopped yourself from speaking up for fear your idea might sound stupid, or fretted that your manager was about to fire you over a minor mistake in your otherwise exemplary work, you’re probably no stranger to imposter syndrome.
BNY Mellon launches new aggregated payments platform Vaia
US multinational BNY Mellon has launched a new aggregated payments platform called Vaia, built to provide American firms access to the most up-to-date digital payment options for disbursements. Via a single integration, institutions can offer payees a suite of payment choices, including real-time payments (RTP), same-day ACH, tokenised payments with...
WeTravel raises $27m in Series B funding to boost fintech product development
US-based SaaS platform WeTravel, which offers business travel management and payment services, has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors Base10 Partners and Swift Ventures, along with several angel investors. With the new cash influx,...
ConnexPay secures $110m growth equity investment led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, an Atlanta-based paytech that combines payments acceptance and virtual payments issuing in a single platform, has secured a $110 million growth equity investment. The round was led by FTV Capital and saw participation from previous investors. It brings ConnexPay’s total funding to date to $145 million. Alongside the...
Open API maturity is slowing due to a lack of industry standardisation
On 10 October 2022, Sibos brought together nearly 10,000 members of the financial services community for four days at RAI Amsterdam to hear from more than 250 expert speakers across 150 conference sessions with hundreds of exhibitors, connecting professionals from around the world both live and online. If you didn’t...
Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest
Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...
Wise lands £300m debt facility to fuel growth plans
Global money transfer firm Wise has secured £300 million in debt financing to support its future growth plans. The syndicated debt facility was arranged and led by Silicon Valley Bank UK with six other banks also participating. Wise, originally TransferWise, was launched in 2011 to allow people and businesses...
PM eyes £50 billion tax hikes and spending cuts amid ‘massive fiscal black hole’
Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax rises as they confront a gaping financial black hole ahead of the autumn budget.The pair held a meeting on Thursday lasting more than an hour and characterised as “sober”, as they were warned economic growth is forecast to drop amid fears of a recession.Treasury sources declined to put a figure on the savings being considered in the November 17 budget but they were believed to be looking for financial headroom of up to £10 billion.Along with the “massive fiscal black hole” forecast of...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Dipped Around 25%; Here Are 77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
UserTesting, Inc. USER shares jumped 91.7% to close at $7.40 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS climbed 71.3% to close at $2.69 after the company announced its...
Danske Bank UK appoints Martin Stewart as new board chair
Danske Bank UK, known as Northern Bank, has appointed Martin Stewart as its new chair, set to take up the role on 1 January 2023. Stewart has been a non-executive director at the Northern Irish bank since 2020 and is currently the board’s senior independent director. He has two decades’ worth of board-level experience as an executive, non-executive, advisor and regulator.
Bilt Rewards bags $150m funding at $1.5bn valuation
New York-based Bilt Rewards has raised $150 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation as it looks to expand its loyalty programme and credit card offering for renters. The round was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from banking giant Wells Fargo, Smash Capital, Greystar, Invitation Homes, Camber Creek, Fifth Wall and Prosus Ventures.
Cartoon: Fear gauge
This new cartoon illustrates how uncertainty in the stock market is keeping companies from going public. Public markets use the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – also widely known as the “Fear Gauge”, which analyses the S&P and the options market – to determine market volatility. Currently,...
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as new group CFO
HSBC has appointed Georges Elhedery as group chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the board and Greg Guyett as CEO of global banking and markets. Elhedery will take on his new role from 1 January 2023, replacing Ewen Stevenson, who will be stepping down from the role of group CFO and executive director on 31 December and will leave HSBC in April next year.
