Addressing the digital skills gap in financial services and accounting

Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax rises as they confront a gaping financial black hole ahead of the autumn budget.The pair held a meeting on Thursday lasting more than an hour and characterised as “sober”, as they were warned economic growth is forecast to drop amid fears of a recession.Treasury sources declined to put a figure on the savings being considered in the November 17 budget but they were believed to be looking for financial headroom of up to £10 billion.Along with the “massive fiscal black hole” forecast of...

34 MINUTES AGO