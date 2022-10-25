I recently lamented to my husband that I wish I was good at pumpkin carving. You know, like really good-the kind of pumpkin carver who can shave various parts of pumpkin flesh, but not pierce through, concocting intricate masterpieces of shadows and light. The kind of pumpkin carver that is truly Pinterest-worthy. You know the type I’m talking about! My husband brought me back to reality: “Why would you want to be good at something that matters only one day out of the year? Who cares? Be good at something the other 364 days!” Ha! So true. I could purchase all the tools, watch YouTube videos, stress out, mess up quite a few pumpkins in my perfect-pumpkin-sculpting-attempts. . . but really, I’m just not that patient.

9 DAYS AGO