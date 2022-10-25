Read full article on original website
EatingWell
7-Day Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan Using Thanksgiving Leftovers
Some would argue the very best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. And while many people look forward to a repeat of turkey and all the fixings, others can't wait to transform whatever's left into something brand new. If you're feeling inspired to give your leftovers a makeover, we've got you covered with a week's worth of delicious dinners that incorporate holiday extras and also meet our diabetes-friendly recipe parameters. A serving of each of these meals contains about 2 to 3 carb servings (roughly 30 to 45 grams of carbohydrates) and the right balance of protein, fiber and heart-healthy fats to both satisfy and help keep blood sugar stable. They're also low in saturated fats and sodium to help support a healthy heart, too. You can adjust the portion sizes to meet your individual nutrition and carbohydrate needs, or build out the meal with additional side dishes.
BHG
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Strata
Think of this breakfast casserole in ratios and swap in whatever vegetables or cheeses you like to suit the ingredients in your original stuffing. Beaten eggs bind stuffing into a strata with mushrooms, sausage, bell peppers, and kale. You can change the additions to complement the flavor profile of your stuffing recipe.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
fitfoodiefinds.com
Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
This super simple Garlic Roasted Cauliflower is the perfect flavor-packed, healthy side dish for any meal. Ready to serve in 45 minutes!. This easy garlic roasted cauliflower is as easy as it is delicious! And makes a perfect side to any meal. In this roasted cauliflower tutorial, we’re teaching you how to roast the perfect cauliflower with just a few simple ingredients.
