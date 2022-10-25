ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT



KUTV

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

