KUTV
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
KUTV
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
KUTV
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
KUTV
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
KUTV
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
KUTV
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
KUTV
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
KUTV
Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
KUTV
Springville teen student dies from injuries after struck by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage student in Springville has passed away from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car while walking to school. Officials responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of 620 S Canyon Road on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kelley was found safe in Bountiful Tuesday night, according to police, and the alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver-Alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City who police say suffers from Alzheimer's. Officials said Robert Kelley...
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
KUTV
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
KUTV
Springville student hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville student was hospitalized after they were hit by a car while walking to school, Nebo School District officials confirmed. They said a senior girl attending Springville High School was hit. According to the school, a crisis team, including counselors, was available to assist...
KUTV
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
KUTV
Murray schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on school grounds
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in the Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to kindly pick up after their pets. The district spokesperson, Doug Perry, sent a letter...
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
KUTV
GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
KUTV
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
KUTV
Drone footage shows massive fire burning at Sugar House complex under construction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drone footage captured on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning reveals a sizable fire raging at a Sugar House complex while it was still under construction. Numerous residents of the nearby apartments were forced to evacuate. Many of them could be seen standing, some...
