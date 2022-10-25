ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

sheltonherald.com

Alex LeFevre hired as just fourth baseball coach at Cheshire since 1970

Alex LeFevre knows he has big shoes to fill at Cheshire. LeFevre has been hired as just the fourth coach of the Cheshire baseball team since 1970, taking over for Mike Lussier who stepped down earlier this month. Burt Leventhal coached from 1970-1997; his assistant coach, Bill Mrowka, took over...
CHESHIRE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Anti-housing activists don’t have your interests at heart

Anti-homes opponents have been out in force in Connecticut’s op-ed pages doing their best to demonize 8-30g and affordable housing. But the false, hyperbolic rhetoric about new homes destroying towns masks a dynamic as old as politics itself — entrenched incumbents trying to divide the working and middle class against itself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

In photos: Playful Pumpkins at Greenwich’s Bruce Museum offers Halloween-themed lesson

GREENWICH — Youngsters gathered at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich to learn all about the life cycle of pumpkins and create their own pumpkin art project to take home. The drop-in program, dubbed “Playful Pumpkins” in keeping with the Halloween season, was part of the “Bruce Beginnings” series held at 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays for visitors age 2.5 to 5 and their caregivers.
GREENWICH, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stamford parade float to feature two teachers of the year

STAMFORD — A float carrying Stamford's teacher of the year has historically been a part of the Stamford Downtown Parade, but this year the float will feature two teachers. Stamford High School science teacher Donna Kaiser, who won the award in 2021, will join this year's winner, Stamford High English and journalism teacher Jon Ringel, atop the float. Kaiser was unable to take part in the parade the year of her victory since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport

Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map

Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building

STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Car Into A House

2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STAMFORD, CT
darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT

