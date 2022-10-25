Read full article on original website
Jeff Jacobs: Jean-Pierre carries on name, winning legacy at Valley Regional / Old Lyme
DEEP RIVER — Over a dozen years, the surname Jean-Pierre has dotted the Valley Regional/Old Lyme roster and put an element of fear in Pequot Conference opponents. Chris Jean-Pierre, a football and basketball star, was named New Haven Register Athlete of the Year in 2015. Ernest Jean-Pierre was a 2017 All-State performer.
Northwest Catholic's Cole Banning captures Division II golf title; Pomperaug wins team crown
BRISTOL — The weather wasn’t ideal for a CIAC boys golf state championship meet on Monday, but the game is sometimes about battling the elements. Cole Banning handled the conditions the best at Chippanee Golf Club. The Northwest Catholic golfer fired a 1-under-par 69 to win by six strokes in the Division II meet.
Alex LeFevre hired as just fourth baseball coach at Cheshire since 1970
Alex LeFevre knows he has big shoes to fill at Cheshire. LeFevre has been hired as just the fourth coach of the Cheshire baseball team since 1970, taking over for Mike Lussier who stepped down earlier this month. Burt Leventhal coached from 1970-1997; his assistant coach, Bill Mrowka, took over...
Opinion: Anti-housing activists don’t have your interests at heart
Anti-homes opponents have been out in force in Connecticut’s op-ed pages doing their best to demonize 8-30g and affordable housing. But the false, hyperbolic rhetoric about new homes destroying towns masks a dynamic as old as politics itself — entrenched incumbents trying to divide the working and middle class against itself.
Former Notre Dame, St. Joseph boys coach Chris Watts to serve as interim men's basketball coach at Mercy College
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chris Watts learned plenty from his basketball coaches throughout his playing career, including at Providence College. But it’s the principles Watts learned from his high school coach nearly four decades ago that still resonate the most with him. Vito...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Guilford ‘Raise the Roof’ Gala of stars features local personalities dancing in fun competition
GUILFORD — As a lively salsa version of “Ain’t No Sunshine” filled the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Scott Gingras and Kayla Stevens swayed and glided in suede-sole dance shoes, practicing their 90-second Latin dance performance. “One, two, three and one, two, three and quick-quick, slow, quick-quick,...
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
In photos: Playful Pumpkins at Greenwich’s Bruce Museum offers Halloween-themed lesson
GREENWICH — Youngsters gathered at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich to learn all about the life cycle of pumpkins and create their own pumpkin art project to take home. The drop-in program, dubbed “Playful Pumpkins” in keeping with the Halloween season, was part of the “Bruce Beginnings” series held at 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays for visitors age 2.5 to 5 and their caregivers.
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Stamford parade float to feature two teachers of the year
STAMFORD — A float carrying Stamford's teacher of the year has historically been a part of the Stamford Downtown Parade, but this year the float will feature two teachers. Stamford High School science teacher Donna Kaiser, who won the award in 2021, will join this year's winner, Stamford High English and journalism teacher Jon Ringel, atop the float. Kaiser was unable to take part in the parade the year of her victory since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How did a national search for Bridgeport's next top cop end with 3 internal finalists?
BRIDGEPORT — Some in the community in September expressed surprise and disappointment when, after a search consultant cast a nationwide net for a new police chief, the top three finalists had all built their careers on the city's force. But, according to that headhunting organization — the International Association...
Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport
Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map
Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building
STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
